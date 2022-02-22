Ireland’s UN ambassador urges diplomacy on Ukraine at security council meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland’s UN ambassador urges diplomacy on Ukraine at security council meeting

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 4.45am
Ireland’s representative to the United Nations has called for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis instead of allowing ‘a grim new chapter’ of conflict to eventuate (Julien Behal/PA)

Ireland’s representative to the United Nations has called for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis instead of allowing “a grim new chapter” of conflict to eventuate.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason said: “(We) have the responsibility to work to resolve this conflict, rather than yield to a grim new chapter, which will inflict further misery on Ukraine and its people.”

Ms Byrne Nason said those in the room “all need to demonstrate our faith in the value of diplomacy tonight”.

It comes after the Irish government branded Russia’s recognition of two separatist Ukrainian regions as a “blatant violation” of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Ireland would stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Ireland’s support for Ukraine was “unwavering” and said Dublin would support additional EU sanctions on Russia in response to the move by President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukraine crisis escalated on Monday when Mr Putin announced he would recognise the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ms Byrne Nason said the move was a “flagrant violation of international law”.

She told the late-night meeting of the security council: “This is the second time in less than ten years that the Russian Federation has violated Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is a flagrant violation of international law.

“In taking this unilateral step, Russia has abandoned the Minsk Agreements and cast into doubt all the diplomatic efforts of past weeks.

“Ireland commends Ukraine for the restraint it has shown in the face of Russia’s military build-up at its border and the provocation of the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

The meeting was led by Russia, which currently holds the rotating chair of the council.

“The next hours and days will be critical,” UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs Rosemary Dicarlo told the council.

“The risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs.”

