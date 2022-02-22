Airlines continue operating flights between UK and Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Airlines continue operating flights between UK and Ukraine

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.23am
Wizz Air said it will continue to operate flights between the UK and Ukraine despite Russia sending troops into the east of the country (Wizz Air/PA)
Wizz Air said it will continue to operate flights between the UK and Ukraine despite Russia sending troops into the east of the country (Wizz Air/PA)

Wizz Air has said it will continue to operate flights between the UK and Ukraine despite Russia sending troops into the east of the country.

The Hungarian airline connects Luton Airport with Kiev and Lviv.

It runs three return flights per week on both routes.

A spokeswoman said: “Wizz Air continues to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine.

“Currently, we have not made any changes to our schedule and all of our flights to/from Ukraine continue to operate as normal.

“All passengers with booked flights to and from Ukraine are advised to regularly check their mailboxes for further information about booked flights.”

Ryanair and Ukraine International Airlines also operate flights between the UK and Ukraine.

Neither airline has announced any changes to those schedules.

A number of airlines in other countries have suspended flights to and from Ukraine.

They include Air France, Germany’s Lufthansa, Dutch carrier KLM, and Scandinavian company SAS.

Latvian airline airBaltic has halted its overnight flights to and from Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier