Oil prices surge and stock markets under pressure as crisis mounts in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Oil prices surge and stock markets under pressure as crisis mounts in Ukraine

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.35am Updated: February 22 2022, 10.45am
Stock markets tumbled worldwide and oil prices soared to their highest for seven years after ordered troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine (Chris Radburn/PA)
Stock markets tumbled worldwide and oil prices soared to their highest for seven years after ordered troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine (Chris Radburn/PA)

Stock markets tumbled worldwide and oil prices soared to their highest level for seven years after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine.

Brent crude surged to its highest level since September 2014, reaching 99.5 US dollars a barrel at one stage due to fears over disruption to supplies, with Moscow’s actions set to prompt new sanctions from governments worldwide on Russia.

The UK Government is preparing to unveil sanctions on key Russian figures and businesses after President Vladimir Putin recognised two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and began moving in troops and tanks for “peacekeeping” duties in Donetsk and Luhansk.

There are fears that Russia – the world’s second largest oil producer – may look to retaliate in response to sanctions by the West, in particular with moves to hold back oil and gas supplies.

Shares tumbled amid the intensifying crisis between Russia and Ukraine, with the FTSE 100 Index falling more than 1% at one stage after heavy overnight drops seen in Asia, before London’s top tier pared back declines to settle around 0.5% lower.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong tumbled 2.7%, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan finished 1.7% down, sparking heavy falls across Europe when markets opened.

Germany’s Dax stood 0.7% down and the Cac 40 in France was 0.5% lower.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said the latest sell-off came as investors moved to dump shares in commodity producers, particularly those with exposure to Russia or Ukraine.

He said this would keep volatility high on stock markets across the globe.

Mr Mould said: “The threat of Russia invading Ukraine was clearly visible at the end of 2021, but most investors were more concerned about inflation and how fast interest rates might go up.

“Now the threat of war is very real, and investors will need to add it to their growing list of things to worry about. This could prompt another bout of panic and lead to heightened market volatility.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]