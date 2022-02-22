Johnson prepares to launch ‘barrage’ of sanctions at Russia over Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson prepares to launch ‘barrage’ of sanctions at Russia over Ukraine crisis

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 12.23pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a ‘barrage of sanctions’ will be launched against Russia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a ‘barrage of sanctions’ will be launched against Russia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Vladimir Putin appears set on “overrunning” Ukraine, Boris Johnson warned as he vowed to swiftly introduce the “first barrage” of sanctions against Russia.

Downing Street suggested Mr Putin’s actions so far – which include sending troops into parts of eastern Ukraine that Russia has recognised as independent states – did not yet amount to a “full-scale invasion”.

Russia’s ambassador in the UK, Andrei Kelin, was summoned to the Foreign Office in an official show of British condemnation for Moscow’s actions.

The Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the Russian president had “completely torn up international law” and is seemingly intent on capturing the capital of Kyiv.

Mr Johnson’s response came as allies sought to punish Moscow after the Kremlin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, allegedly to carry out “peacekeeping” duties.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took the significant step of blocking the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would have supplied gas directly from Russia to Germany.

The dramatic escalation came after Mr Putin recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Donbas as independent states.

After chairing an early morning emergency meeting of the Cobra committee, Mr Johnson said he would later reveal sanctions against entities in Russia and the Donbas.

“This is, I should stress, just the first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia because we expect, I’m afraid, that there is more Russian irrational behaviour to come,” he told broadcasters.

“I’m afraid all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full-scale invasion of the Ukraine, the overrunning, the subjugation of an independent, sovereign European country, and I think, let’s be absolutely clear, that will be absolutely catastrophic.”

In a sign the situation could deteriorate even further, Russia said its recognition of independence for the areas in east Ukraine also extends to territories currently held by the forces of the Kyiv government.

Mr Johnson said that if Mr Putin continues down on the path to “encircling Kyiv itself, which is what he seems to be proposing to do, capturing the Ukrainian capital” then it is vital his efforts “should not succeed and that Putin should fail”.

