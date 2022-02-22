More ‘modest’ rate hikes needed but uncertainty reigns, says Bank deputy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

More ‘modest’ rate hikes needed but uncertainty reigns, says Bank deputy

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 12.35pm
Further ‘modest’ interest rate hikes will likely be needed to cool soaring inflation, according to a Bank of England deputy governor (PA)
Further “modest” interest rate hikes will likely be needed to cool soaring inflation, but the crisis between Russia and Ukraine has clouded the outlook, according to a Bank of England deputy governor.

Sir Dave Ramsden – deputy governor for markets, banking and resolution – said more rate hikes are set to be on the cards in the coming months as the Bank faces its biggest inflation challenge since being made independent in 1997.

He said rates were not expected to reach levels seen before the financial crisis or the historical heights endured in previous inflation spirals, but cautioned that “things might turn out differently” as events in Ukraine unfold.

Bank of England inflation report
Bank deputy governor Sir Dave Ramsden was one of four rate-setters who voted for a hike to 0.75% in February (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Bank raised rates to 0.5% from 0.25% earlier this month after an increase at its previous meeting in December.

Sir Dave was one of four members on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) who were outvoted in calling for a bigger rise to 0.75%, given fears over rocketing inflation.

The Bank made it clear at the time that more rises would be needed to rein in inflation, which has risen to a near 30-year high of 5.5% and is set to peak at an eye-watering 7.25% this April.

In a speech to the National Farmers’ Union Annual Conference in Birmingham, Sir Dave said: “Some further modest tightening in monetary policy is likely to be appropriate in the coming months.

“The word ‘modest’ is significant here though – I do not envisage the Bank Rate rising to anything like its pre-2007 level of 5% or above, let alone to the kind of levels we used to see before the MPC was formed in 1997.”

But he added that there was uncertainty over the rates outlook, especially given the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“New shocks can arise – we did not foresee the recent rise in energy prices, and as we meet today the crisis in Ukraine is intensifying – and so we should remain humble about the possibility that things might turn out differently,” he said.

He said the uncertainty over energy prices in particular “makes it particularly difficult to make predictions about where monetary policy might be headed in the medium term”.

Financial markets are pricing in rates peaking at almost 2% by the end of this year, which is far higher than levels the Bank had signalled earlier this month would be needed to get inflation back to the 2% target.

Many economists are expecting rises at the Bank’s next two meetings in March and May.

Sir Dave echoed recent comments made by the Bank that volatile energy prices could see inflation either come in higher or far lower than its predictions.

He said there were also “risks from tightening monetary policy too much”.

“The energy price shock has created a particularly challenging trade-off for the MPC to manage, between strong inflation and weakening growth,” said Sir Dave.

“We will need to remain watchful and responsive to events as they unfold.”

