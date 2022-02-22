More than 95% of Scottish school leavers go on to ‘positive destinations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 95% of Scottish school leavers go on to ‘positive destinations’

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 2.25pm Updated: February 22 2022, 4.10pm
More than 95% of school leavers were in ‘positive destinations’ within three months of leaving school (Ben Birchall/PA)
Some 95.5% of pupils who left Scottish schools last year were in “positive destinations” within three months, figures show.

The Scottish Government defines a positive destination as further education, training or employment.

Of the 50,746 youngsters who left school after the 2020-21 academic year, 45.1% went to university, while 23.3% went to college and 22.6% enter employment.

The number of people in positive destinations increased from 87.7% in 2009-10 and is the highest figure on record.

Some 2.5% of school leavers reported being unemployed but seeking work, down from 10.5% in 2009-10, while 1.7% said they were not looking for a job, up from 1.3% over the same period.

The gap between the richest and poorest students leaving school with a pass at higher dropped from 8.2% to 5.2%, but expanded for those leaving with an advanced higher qualification, from 27.8% to 29.2%.

Education Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, 95.5% of pupils were in positive destinations three months after leaving school. This reflects the resilience and hard work of our young people and all who have supported them during the past two turbulent years.

“The narrowing of the poverty-related attainment gap shown by the figures is also very welcome. So, too, is the increase in the proportion of pupils gaining vocational qualifications and in those going on to higher education in college and university.”

But the Education Secretary stressed the impact on opportunities caused by the pandemic, which saw schools closed for large parts of the last two years, along with the cancellation of exams.

“Exams had to be cancelled for two years and national qualifications were awarded using different methods,” she said.

“The pandemic will also have affected the choices made by some school leavers and the opportunities available to them.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that all children and young people, regardless of their background, have the opportunities they need to fulfil their potential in school and beyond.”

