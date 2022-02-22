More than 95% of Scottish school leavers go on to ‘positive destinations’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some 95.5% of pupils who left Scottish schools last year were in “positive destinations” within three months, figures show.

The Scottish Government defines a positive destination as further education, training or employment.

Of the 50,746 youngsters who left school after the 2020-21 academic year, 45.1% went to university, while 23.3% went to college and 22.6% enter employment.

The number of people in positive destinations increased from 87.7% in 2009-10 and is the highest figure on record.

Some 2.5% of school leavers reported being unemployed but seeking work, down from 10.5% in 2009-10, while 1.7% said they were not looking for a job, up from 1.3% over the same period.

The gap between the richest and poorest students leaving school with a pass at higher dropped from 8.2% to 5.2%, but expanded for those leaving with an advanced higher qualification, from 27.8% to 29.2%.

Education Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, 95.5% of pupils were in positive destinations three months after leaving school. This reflects the resilience and hard work of our young people and all who have supported them during the past two turbulent years.

“The narrowing of the poverty-related attainment gap shown by the figures is also very welcome. So, too, is the increase in the proportion of pupils gaining vocational qualifications and in those going on to higher education in college and university.”

But the Education Secretary stressed the impact on opportunities caused by the pandemic, which saw schools closed for large parts of the last two years, along with the cancellation of exams.

“Exams had to be cancelled for two years and national qualifications were awarded using different methods,” she said.

“The pandemic will also have affected the choices made by some school leavers and the opportunities available to them.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that all children and young people, regardless of their background, have the opportunities they need to fulfil their potential in school and beyond.”