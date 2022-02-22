Starmer calls for crackdown on RT’s Kremlin ‘propaganda’ amid Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Starmer calls for crackdown on RT’s Kremlin ‘propaganda’ amid Ukraine crisis

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 5.40pm
Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)
Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)

Broadcast watchdog Ofcom is facing calls to crackdown on the Kremlin-backed TV station, RT, following the latest Russian escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for action to tackle the “propaganda” put out by the channel, formerly known as Russian Today, describing it as part of Vladimir Putin’s “campaign of misinformation”.

In response, the regulator said that, given the seriousness of events in Ukraine, it was ready to act “as a priority” if concerns were raised about the accuracy or impartiality of any broadcaster.

“All licensees must observe Ofcom’s rules, including due accuracy and due impartiality. If broadcasters break those rules we will not hesitate to step in,” a spokesman said.

The Ofcom office in Southwark, London
Ofcom said it will not hesitate to act if there are concerns about impartiality (Yui Mok/PA)

“Given the seriousness of the Ukraine crisis, we will examine complaints about any broadcaster’s coverage of these events as a priority.”

The warning comes after German regulators earlier this month banned the German-language version of RT there, saying it did not have the required broadcasting licence.

In the Commons, Sir Keir said it was time for wider action against the channel following Russia’s recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

“Putin’s campaign of misinformation should be tackled,” he told MPs. “Russia Today should be prevented from broadcasting its propaganda around the world.”

In response, RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina said: “Always a joy to see Western and particularly British politicians finally drop their hypocritical disguise in favour of open interference in institutions they touted as supposedly totally independent and wholly free from political pressure and interference.”

In 2019, Ofcom fined RT £200,000 for its failure to observe “due impartiality” in seven news and current affairs programmes, including its coverage of the war in Syria and the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

It said at the time: “Taken together, these breaches represented serious and repeated failures of compliance with our rules. We were particularly concerned by the frequency of RT’s rule-breaking over a relatively short period of time.

“The programmes were mostly in relation to major matters of political controversy and current public policy – namely the UK Government’s response to the events in Salisbury, and the Syrian conflict.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier