Borders Bill is ‘repugnant and regressive’, SNP minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Borders Bill is ‘repugnant and regressive’, SNP minister says

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 5.48pm
The Bill seeks to curb English Channel crossings (Michael Drummond/PA)
The Bill seeks to curb English Channel crossings (Michael Drummond/PA)

An SNP minister has said the UK Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill is “repugnant and regressive”, as he urged the Scottish Parliament to refuse legislative consent for some of its provisions.

Neil Gray, the minister for Culture, Europe and International Development, said the Bill would not fix problems in the UK’s asylum system.

The Bill seeks to curb English Channel crossings and change how asylum claims are processed.

Both the Scottish and Welsh governments have condemned the legislation, including suggestions there will be “push-back” exercises involving enforcement officials seeking to repel small boats.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 25, 2022
Neil Gray spoke at Holyrood (Fraser Bremner)

During a debate in Holyrood on Tuesday, Mr Gray said provisions of the Bill required legislative consent.

However this was disputed by the Scottish Conservatives, who said the Bill concerned reserved matters.

Mr Gray, who joined the government last month, said: “I find my first debate as a minister as about a Bill that I find repugnant and regressive.”

He continued: “Let me be clear, the provisions in this bill will not fix the problems with the UK asylum and immigration systems.

“Instead, they will create barriers which will damage our communities, pushing already vulnerable people to the margins of society.

“They will add unnecessary complexity to the already challenging asylum system, restricting rights for refugees based not under the need for protection but how they arrived in the UK.”

Labour and the Lib Dems also said they were opposed to the Bill.

Scottish Labour’s Sarah Boyack said: “Border Force officials have privately said that a push back policy for boat crossing is dangerous and unworkable and could put more lives at risk.

“Labour has said from the start this is a dangerous and wrong approach.”

Coronavirus – Tue Sep 15, 2020
Donald Cameron accused the government of manufacturing a grievance (Fraser Bremner)

Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said the relevant provisions of the Bill, which relate to age assessments and modern slavery, do not fall in the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “The Home Office has noted that the national age assessment board will be a centralised team within the Home Office that local authorities can use if they do not want to conduct their own age assessments can use – not forced on local authorities, but optional.

“That’s not directly affecting the exercise or functions of Scottish devolved bodies to use Scottish Government’s own phrase – quite the reverse.”

Mr Cameron continued: “I have to confess some disappointment that yet again, the Scottish Government has chosen to use this debate on the technicalities of a memorandum to make partisan political points about an issue such as this.

“That’s a practice we are seeing in this chamber more regularly, where the government makes flimsy claims about legislative consent or claims it has devolved competency over matters which are clearly reserved so that it can manufacture a new grievance.”

Following the debate in Holyrood, Mr Gray’s motion was passed by 94 votes to 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier