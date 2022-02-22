Police partygate questionnaire ‘with around 12 questions’ leaked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Police partygate questionnaire ‘with around 12 questions’ leaked

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 7.17pm
(PA)
(PA)

A copy of the police questionnaire sent to Downing Street staff following partygate allegations has been leaked.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which the Prime Minister is reported to have attended.

The investigations follow allegations of frequent and excessive drinking by Downing Street staff, to the extent where a wine fridge was purchased and staff were dispatched to local supermarkets to fill a suitcase with wine.

Boris Johnson has completed the questionnaire in relation to alleged parties, and in a major television interview on Sunday he repeatedly refused to say whether he would quit if he broke the law.

According to ITV News, the questionnaire asks Downing Street staff to provide a “lawful exception” or “reasonable excuse” for parties which took place during lockdown.

The document states that those sent the questionnaire are being provided with the “opportunity to cooperate with police in the form of a written statement under caution”.

It says there are three ways to respond to the questionnaire: Remain silent and answer no questions, provide an answer to the written questions in the attached document or provide a prepared statement in your own words.

ITV News said it asks around a dozen questions, including whether the person participated in a gathering on a specific date, what was the purpose of that participation, and whether or not the person interacted with anyone else at the gathering.

The questionnaire asks for timings of the person’s attendance and how many others were present.

ITV News said it also provides people with a chance to justify their actions, asking: “What, if any, lawful exception applied to the gathering and/or what reasonable excuse did you have for participating in the gathering?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier