Retirement ‘guidance gap’ risks causing financial harm, think tank warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Retirement ‘guidance gap’ risks causing financial harm, think tank warns

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 10.03pm
A retirement ‘guidance gap’ risks causing real financial harm and needs to be closed, according to the Social Market Foundation (Rui Vieira/PA)
A retirement ‘guidance gap’ risks causing real financial harm and needs to be closed, according to the Social Market Foundation (Rui Vieira/PA)

A retirement “guidance gap” risks causing real financial harm and needs to be closed, according to a think tank.

The Social Market Foundation (SMF), a cross-party think-tank, said more than two thirds of 50 to 64-year-olds do not know how much they will need for retirement.

It is calling for an overhaul of rules around providing financial advice and guidance.

A lack of knowledge and understanding of pensions and savings leaves people at risk of not being prepared enough for retirement or spending their pension pots unwisely.

The SMF estimates that, across the UK, people approaching retirement age are nearly £250,000 short on average of the pension pot they would need to deliver the income they would want in later life.

It compared what people who were surveyed think they need with what an independent online calculator suggests would actually be the case.

Its research, sponsored by retirement and savings business Phoenix Group, suggests only 20% of 50 to 64-year-olds access regulated advice from an independent financial adviser about their pension and take-up of the Government-backed Pension Wise guidance service is also relatively low.

Just 14% of those accessing a defined contribution pension pot for the first time use Pension Wise –  despite the service being free.

Only 31% of 50 to 64-year-olds with a pension have a broadly accurate idea of the savings they need to deliver their desired income, the research found.

A much higher percentage (48%) of people who get advice have a broadly accurate idea of the savings they will need and the same is true of 35% of those that have used Pension Wise, the think-tank said.

Scott Corfe, SMF research director, said: “There is a serious gap in the provision of advice and guidance around pensions, and that gap leads to real financial harm.

“Lacking an accurate understanding of what they will need for the retirement they want means some people will not save enough, and end up disappointed.

“Not fully understanding their options on the way they use their pension savings in retirement means that some people will not make the best use of that money.”

The SMF recommends that Pension Wise should be expanded, with a broader scope and new digital tools.

It suggested expanding the scope of Pension Wise should be explored, for example, by providing tailored guidance on the level of pension savings likely to be needed to achieve a given retirement income.

The minimum age at which people can book a Pension Wise appointment could also be reduced, to 40 or 45, rather than 50 at present, the SMF suggested.

It added that “robo guidance” could be used to provide highly relevant information and a clear visualisation of the potential impact of different options on someone’s financial position in retirement.

Clearer information should also be provided by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on what constitutes “guidance” and “advice”, the think-tank said.

Andy Curran, CEO savings and retirement, UK and Europe, Phoenix Group, said: “The reality is the majority of people have to navigate the complexities of pensions on their own.

“SMF’s report identifies the cost of the huge guidance gap and how millions of savers could be substantially better off if this gap was closed.”

He added: “Major initiatives over the past decade have encouraged pension savings – but saving more is than just one factor. We must now help people feel more comfortable in making financial decisions throughout their life to help them get better outcomes. It is time to close the guidance gap.”

Commenting on the research, Steven Cameron, pensions director at Aegon, said: “While the Government’s Pension Wise service can offer valuable support, many customers will view their pension provider as a more obvious first port of call. Changing the advice boundary and removing current ambiguity would enable providers to go further in their support without fear of breaking regulatory rules.”

A Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to ensuring people have the support and information they need to make informed choices about their financial futures and provides free and impartial guidance via Pension Wise and Money Helper. In addition, we’re making receiving guidance a normal part of the process when savers seek to access their defined contribution occupational pension.

“Alongside the industry, we’re investing in simpler statements and pensions dashboards to help make it easier for people to access and make sense of their pensions information to support their retirement planning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier