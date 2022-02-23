Liz Truss reveals potential further UK sanctions on Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liz Truss reveals potential further UK sanctions on Russia

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 4.53am
The Foreign Secretary has given a glimpse into further sanctions the UK could impose on Russia, warning those close to Vladimir Putin will see his incursion into Ukraine as a ‘self-inflicted wound’ (Rob Pinney/PA)
The Foreign Secretary has given a glimpse into further sanctions the UK could impose on Russia, warning those close to Vladimir Putin will see his incursion into Ukraine as a 'self-inflicted wound' (Rob Pinney/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has given a glimpse into further sanctions the UK could impose on Russia, warning those close to Vladimir Putin will see his incursion into Ukraine as a “self-inflicted wound”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that three billionaire allies of the Russian president and five Russian banks would face punitive measures in response to their country’s aggression.

Writing in The Times, Liz Truss said the UK was also considering sanctions for members of the Russian Duma and Federation Council, and extending Crimea’s territorial sanctions to the separatist controlled territories in the Donbas.

Coronavirus – Mon Feb 21, 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a series of initial sanctions on Tuesday (Tolga Akmen/PA)

“No UK individual or business will be able to deal with these territories until they are returned to Ukraine,” she said.

Ms Truss also said the UK has a “long list” of people who have been complicit in the actions of the Russian leadership, who the Government is willing to “(turn) up the heat” on unless Russia pulls back its forces.

Beyond financial sanctions, Ms Truss added the UK was willing to introduce “measures to limit Russia’s ability to trade and prohibit a range of high-tech exports, degrading the development of its military industrial base for years”.

She said: “In time, even those close to President Putin will come to see his decisions this week as a self-inflicted wound.”

