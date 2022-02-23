Law should presume that domestic abuse trials are virtual, says charity chief

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is “deeply disappointing” that new legislation does not include a presumption that domestic abuse trials will go ahead virtually, a charity chief has told MSPs.

Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said victims had found such arrangements to be “overwhelmingly positive” in pilots.

Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee is considering the Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Bill.

The legislation continues the use of virtual meetings and extends changes to the justice system introduced during the pandemic.

MSPs are scrutinising a new Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking to the Committee on Wednesday, Dr Scott said: “The legislation is deeply disappointing for us.”

A pilot of virtual summary trials in Grampian produced a “very robust report evaluation”, she said.

She said: “When we heard from victims and survivors in our network they were overwhelmingly positive about feeling safe, giving better evidence, not having to trail their children over Scotland to go to a trial or court hearing where their hearing is postponed yet again.”

Dr Scott continued: “Covid has shoved Scotland into the 21st Century in terms of technology use.

“There’s no going back on this, let’s use it and invest in it for people who have less access.”

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, also spoke to the committee.

She raised concerns about criminal trials being continually delayed during the pandemic, meaning victims facing lengthy waits before their cases are heard in court.

Ms Wallace said: “A presumption of vulnerable witnesses being able to give their evidence virtually, outwith a court building altogether if that is what they prefer, is something we would like to see happen really quite quickly and across the board.”