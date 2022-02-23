Law should presume that domestic abuse trials are virtual, says charity chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Law should presume that domestic abuse trials are virtual, says charity chief

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 1.13pm
A charity chief has said the law should presume that domestic abuse trials will go ahead virtually (Jane Barlow/PA)

It is “deeply disappointing” that new legislation does not include a presumption that domestic abuse trials will go ahead virtually, a charity chief has told MSPs.

Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said victims had found such arrangements to be “overwhelmingly positive” in pilots.

Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee is considering the Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Bill.

The legislation continues the use of virtual meetings and extends changes to the justice system introduced during the pandemic.

MSPs are scrutinising a new Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking to the Committee on Wednesday, Dr Scott said: “The legislation is deeply disappointing for us.”

A pilot of virtual summary trials in Grampian produced a “very robust report evaluation”, she said.

She said: “When we heard from victims and survivors in our network they were overwhelmingly positive about feeling safe, giving better evidence, not having to trail their children over Scotland to go to a trial or court hearing where their hearing is postponed yet again.”

Dr Scott continued: “Covid has shoved Scotland into the 21st Century in terms of technology use.

“There’s no going back on this, let’s use it and invest in it for people who have less access.”

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, also spoke to the committee.

She raised concerns about criminal trials being continually delayed during the pandemic, meaning victims facing lengthy waits before their cases are heard in court.

Ms Wallace said: “A presumption of vulnerable witnesses being able to give their evidence virtually, outwith a court building altogether if that is what they prefer, is something we would like to see happen really quite quickly and across the board.”

