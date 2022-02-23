Fuel prices reach new highs due to Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fuel prices reach new highs due to Ukraine crisis

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 1.19pm
Fuel prices have reached record levels as the Ukraine crisis affected the price of oil (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel prices have reached record levels as the Ukraine crisis affected the price of oil (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fuel prices have reached new record levels as the Ukraine crisis affects the price of oil.

The RAC said the average cost of a litre of petrol or diesel at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 149.30p or 152.68p respectively.

It warned drivers to expect petrol prices to hit the “grim milestone” of 150p per litre in the coming days as retailers pass on rising wholesale costs.

The price of Brent crude oil hit a seven-year high of 99 US dollars on Tuesday due to concerns over the reliability of supplies after Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine.

This has fallen slightly to 96 US dollars, but experts said on Wednesday the price is likely to rise again with the possibility of a full-scale Russian attack on Ukraine being very high.

Oil prices “entering triple digits is still very much on the cards”, said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier