Chancellor Rishi Sunak ‘willing to make unpopular arguments’ on spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chancellor Rishi Sunak ‘willing to make unpopular arguments’ on spending

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 10.33pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make the comments in a major speech (Justin Tallis/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make the comments in a major speech (Justin Tallis/PA)

Rishi Sunak will declare his intention to make “difficult and often unpopular arguments” on spending, hinting at a determination to resist any demands for fresh cash from Boris Johnson and Cabinet colleagues.

In a major speech on Thursday, the Chancellor is to insist he wants to create a “lower tax economy” despite hiking National Insurance for millions of workers.

But he will insist that cutting taxation in the future needs to be done in a “responsible way”, following a row with Health Secretary Sajid Javid over funding the “living with Covid” plan.

Rishi Sunak
The Chancellor is seen as the likely successor to Boris Johnson (Yui Mok/PA)

Labour seized on the speech to accuse Mr Sunak, who is seen as the favourite to succeed Mr Johnson if he is ousted over the partygate scandal, of hypocrisy over tax hikes during the cost of living crisis.

The Chancellor and the Prime Minister have been refusing to back down on the 1.25 percentage point hike to National Insurance for April despite pressure from numerous Tory MPs.

Delivering a lecture to the Bayes Business School in London, Mr Sunak is expected to say: “I firmly believe in lower taxes.

“The marginal pound our country produces is far better spent by individuals and businesses than government.

“I am going to deliver a lower tax economy but I am going to do so in a responsible way, and in a way that tackles our long term challenges,” he is due to add.

But in comments that will be seen as a challenge to ministers demanding increased spending, he is expected to say: “Cutting tax sustainably requires hard work, prioritisation, and the willingness to make difficult and often unpopular arguments elsewhere.”

He will also say that he is “disheartened” when he hears the “flippant claim” that tax cuts always pay for themselves, adding: “They do not.”

The speech comes in a week during which the Cabinet meeting scheduled to sign off on the plans for easing coronavirus restriction was postponed at the last minute.

The delay on Monday was understood to centre on Mr Javid’s demands over the maintenance of a testing regime and questions over how elements would be funded.

Ultimately, ministers belatedly approved the plan with no extra cash and funding coming from existing budgets.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves used the speech to brand the Conservatives the party of “high tax” as a result of being “the party of low growth”.

“The Chancellor may say he ‘believes’ in low taxes in his lecture but the hard facts are that Sunak has hit households and business with 15 tax rises in two years in post, with an unfair National Insurance rise down the line, and he has raised the most tax on average per budget than any Chancellor in the last 50 years,” the Labour MP added.

“Over a decade of Tory government, the economy has grown far slower than when Labour was in power, and it is set to go even slower in the coming years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier