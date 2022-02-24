Markets tumble and oil soars after Putin launches war with Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Markets tumble and oil soars after Putin launches war with Ukraine

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 7.27am Updated: February 24 2022, 11.59am
Markets were already tanking before trading opened in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Markets across the globe slumped and oil prices soared to levels not seen in eight years as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trading was suspended on the Moscow Stock Exchange for a period, but it plunged by around a third after reopening and the rouble plummeted to a record low against the dollar.

In London, the FTSE 100 leading index of shares lost more than 200 points when opening at 8am. By 11.40am it was down 240 points, or 3.2%. The FTSE 250 was down 3.5%.

France and Germany saw even heavier falls, with the countries’ leading stock indexes dropping 5.1% and 4.9% respectively in early trading.

UK gas prices shot up by a third, while global wheat prices are also soaring, Ukraine is a major food supplier, something experts say could push up inflation and put further pressure on household finances.

“Not only will energy bills keep going up, but food prices look set to jump even higher. Ukraine and Russia are both big food suppliers and any disruption to supplies will force buyers to seek alternative sources, which could jack up prices,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Russian-facing companies on the FTSE 100 took the brunt of the hits, with further sanctions looming.

Shares in mining firms Evraz and Polymetal International fell by between a quarter and a third.

Only three of the 100 companies saw shares in positive territory during early trading.

Spooked by the movements, Polymetal said: “Polymetal believes that targeted sanctions on the company remain unlikely.

“Contingency planning has been initiated proactively to ensure business continuity.”

Starting from around 3am UK time, attacks were reported across Ukraine, including in several western cities, close to the border with Poland.

That triggered the price of Brent crude oil to jump by 8% by 11.40am UK time to 104.56 dollars per barrel, hitting its highest point since 2014.

Around the same time the rouble tanked.

The US dollar gained more than 10% against the Russian currency at one point.

European currencies also fell against the dollar, with the euro down 1.4% against the dollar and the pound down 1.3% against the dollar at around 11.40am.

Early in the morning the Moscow Stock Exchange said it had “suspended trading on all of its markets until further notice”.

But it later restarted at 10am local time, 7am in the UK, at which point it dropped 30%.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday morning that he had spoken to the leaders of the US, Germany, the EU, Poland and the UK.

He said he had “urged to stop Putin, war against (Ukraine) and the world immediately. Building an anti-Putin coalition. Immediate sanctions, defence and financial support to (Ukraine). Close the airspace. The world must force (Russia) into peace”.

