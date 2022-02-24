Ireland brands Russian attack on Ukraine a ‘murderous act of aggression’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland brands Russian attack on Ukraine a ‘murderous act of aggression’

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 8.03am Updated: February 24 2022, 8.27am
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland has branded Russia’s military assault on Ukraine a “murderous act of aggression”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin condemned the latest action by Vladimir Putin on Thursday, as the Department of Foreign Affairs urged all remaining Irish citizens in Ukraine to seek shelter in a secure place.

It advised citizens not to move around the country in the coming hours and to follow the advice of local authorities.

Mr Martin tweeted: “I utterly condemn Russia’s indefensible attack on the sovereign people of Ukraine.

“Our first thoughts are with them. We will work with the EU & UN to hold Putin and his regime accountable.

“Russia will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression. We stand with Ukraine.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said a “strong response” is needed from the international community.

He said Ireland’s diplomatic team in Kyiv have moved to a safe place.

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, the minister said: “Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. God help them.

“Rocket attacks & explosions across the country. Make no mistake: this is a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state. EU and world needs to respond strongly.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with the innocent people of Ukraine, as families wake up to shocking Russian attacks.

“Russian leaders are lying to their own people to justify this illegal aggression. We utterly condemn Russia for this act of unjustifiable war in the heart of Europe.”

He added: “Our diplomatic team in Kyiv has moved to a safe place and we stay in close contact with them. We are working with EU colleagues to ensure their safety.

“At the emergency UN Security Council meeting Ireland condemned the decision of Russia to launch a military operation and called on UNSC members to ‘assume their responsibility and to speak out in the strongest possible terms about this act of aggression’.”

