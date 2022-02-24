Drivers warned to expect rise in fuel prices ‘soon’ as Russia invades Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drivers warned to expect rise in fuel prices ‘soon’ as Russia invades Ukraine

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 8.45am
Motorists are being warned to expect a surge in fuel prices ‘any time soon’ following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA)
Motorists are being warned to expect a surge in fuel prices “any time soon” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The price of Brent crude oil hit its highest level in eight years after increasing by 5.6% to 102.30 US dollars per barrel shortly after 7am on Thursday.

Average fuel prices at UK forecourts are already at record highs, and the situation is expected to worsen as retailers pass on further rises in wholesale costs.

AA president Edmund King said: “Russia’s attack on Ukraine and resulting geopolitical uncertainty has pushed Brent crude above 100 US dollars per barrel for first time since 2014.

“This will result in hikes in prices at the pumps.

“New record fuel prices are likely any time soon.”

Mr King advised drivers wanting to conserve fuel to consider cutting out short journeys, car-sharing, reducing speeds and driving more smoothly.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 149.30p, while diesel cost 152.68p.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the increase in the cost of oil will “inevitably lead to wholesale fuel prices going up, which will in turn push record pump prices even higher”.

He continued: “If the oil price were to increase to 110 US dollars per barrel there’s a very real danger the average price of petrol would hit £1.55 a litre.

“This would cause untold financial difficulties for many people who depend on their cars for getting to work and running their lives as it would skyrocket the cost of a full tank to £85.”

