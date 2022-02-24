‘Tears of desperation’ for Ukrainians in the UK as Russia invades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Tears of desperation’ for Ukrainians in the UK as Russia invades

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 11.34am
Club chair Yaroslaw Tymchyshyn from the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Bolton branch, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA)
Club chair Yaroslaw Tymchyshyn from the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Bolton branch, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA)

The chairman of a Ukrainian association in the UK said there were “tears of desperation” following the news Russia had invaded Ukraine.

Yaroslaw Tymchyshyn, chairman of the Bolton branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), said he was “distraught” when he woke up on Thursday morning and saw the news.

He said: “Many, many years ago we demonstrated outside the Russian Embassy when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union to get the Russians out.

“We’re now having to do this again. I never ever suspected in my lifetime, especially after 1991, that this would happen again.

“I was in Ukraine on August 24, 1991 when Ukraine was declared independent. When that news filtered through it was tears of joy, this morning it is tears of desperation.”

Mr Tymchyshyn, 68, said he had attempted to contact one of his cousins living in Ukraine on Thursday morning but had been unable to get through.

He said: “She’s not online and I fear for the worst. I just don’t know what’s going to happen.

“On my wife’s side, I have not even had time to think about looking to see if they are online.

“That said, I spoke to them on Sunday morning and one of my brother-in-laws actually said ‘don’t worry, the machine gun is on the wall ready’.

“That is the attitude of most Ukrainians, we’re not going to give up this lightly.

“We’re not going to give up 30 years of independence for a remodel of Hitler.”

He said he believed the invasion could lead to the “largest humanitarian disaster this side of the Second World War”.

He said a GoFundMe page had been set up by the AUGB and branches across the country would accept donations to help with medical care.

Mr Tymchyshyn said he believed the invasion would have impact across the world because of the crops which are grown in Ukraine and exported to other countries, including Yemen.

He said: “If anyone thinks this is just going to have repercussions in Europe, can I suggest they think again.”

He also called for people to boycott Russian goods and for Russian teams to be banned from participating in sport, as well as for more sanctions to be imposed on the country.

