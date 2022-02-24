Government in no financial danger over smelter deal, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Government in no financial danger over smelter deal, MSPs told

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 12.19pm
The Scottish Government offered financial support to keep the smelter in operation (Sandy Young/PA)
The Scottish Government offered financial support to keep the smelter in operation (Sandy Young/PA)

The Scottish Government is in a “robust position” despite facing a potential financial exposure of £161 million due to its involvement in the Lochaber aluminium smelter, MSPs have been told.

Government officials said there was extensive security on the deal and they were “more than covered”.

The Public Audit Committee at Holyrood was told the Government’s financial exposure went from £37 million in 2020 to £161 million in 2021.

Ministers gave a financial guarantee to the smelter’s owner, the GFG Alliance, when they bought the plant in Fort William in 2016.

Liberty British Aluminium 90th anniversary
The smelter has been described as an important economic asset for the West Highlands (Sandy Young/PA)

However, GFG’s main lender, Greensill Capital, collapsed last year.

The Scottish Government’s director of economic development, Colin Cook, told the committee: “There are some well known financial issues that they are dealing with but, as regards the Lochaber asset, we believe that the value of the provision is more than covered by the security package that we have when it comes to protecting the public finances.

“That includes the smelter. It includes the hydro, it includes some extensive land holdings.”

He continued: “I think we’re in a robust position as one can be from a financial point of view at the moment.

“And, to repeat, we are in a very robust position because we have protected really valuable jobs and a really valuable strategic asset in the West Highlands.”

Committee convener, Richard Leonard, said the GFG Alliance was now the subject of an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, and asked what contingencies the government had in place.

Mr Cook said that while some of GFG’s assets in England were being wound up by HMRC, the Scottish plants were not a part of that.

He said: “It is a complicated group and there are undoubtedly arrangements across that group, there may well be loans from one part to the other.

“So there is always a potential that the actions of the HMRC do spill over into the assets in Scotland, but at the moment that’s not the case.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier