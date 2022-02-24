Attack on Ukraine labelled ‘act of great evil’ by Church leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Attack on Ukraine labelled ‘act of great evil’ by Church leaders

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 12.54pm
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby waits to greet the Earl of Wessex at Westminster Abbey in London, ahead of the General Synod. The Earl will deliver the Queen’s address to the General Synod (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby waits to greet the Earl of Wessex at Westminster Abbey in London, ahead of the General Synod. The Earl will deliver the Queen’s address to the General Synod (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The attack launched on Ukraine has been labelled “an act of great evil” by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

On Thursday morning, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would be conducting a military operation in eastern Ukraine, with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, declaring martial law.

The news of the “unprovoked attack” has been condemned by Church of England leaders, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell.

In a joint statement, they said: “The horrific and unprovoked attack on Ukraine is an act of great evil.

“Placing our trust in Jesus Christ, the author of peace, we pray for an urgent ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian forces.

“We call for a public decision to choose the way of peace and an international conference to secure long-term agreements for stability and lasting peace.”

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell (left) with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Yui Mok/PA)
The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell (left) with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Yui Mok/PA)

They encouraged Christians to make Sunday February 27 “a day for prayer for Ukraine, Russia and for peace”.

They added: “We also give our support to the call from Pope Francis for a global day of prayer and fasting for peace on Ash Wednesday, March 2.”

Pope Francis urged his followers to pray “intensively”, adding: “May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the move made by Russia was a “catastrophe for our continent”.

So far, around 40 people have died in Ukraine, according to an adviser to Ukraine’s president.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier