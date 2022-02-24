Ireland will not be ‘selfish’ on Russia sanctions – Varadkar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Ireland will not be ‘selfish’ on Russia sanctions – Varadkar

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 1.14pm Updated: February 24 2022, 1.54pm
St Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square in Moscow (Owen Humphreys/PA)
St Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square in Moscow (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Irish politicians on Thursday urged the Government to respond strongly to the crisis in Ukraine.

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty urged Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to ensure that there is a clampdown on Russian money moving through the country and called for a “humanitarian” response in Ukraine.

In a specially convened press conference on Thursday morning, Taoiseach Micheal Martin condemned the “outrageous” actions of Russia in Ukraine and promised harsh new sanctions from the EU.

He also confirmed that the country will waive visa requirements for Ukrainians seeking to enter Ireland.

Mr Doherty said: “I want to begin on behalf of Sinn Fein by expressing our complete opposition to the actions of the Russian government in their violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and internationally recognised borders.

“And I’m sure that all of us here in this Dail are united in our condemnation of the latest actions of Russia overnight.

“This morning, we’ve all witnessed distressing scenes of families fleeing their homes, and very early reports of casualties

“We also have our own responsibilities in this regard.

“We know that Russia and (Vladimir) Putin’s inner circle possess large amounts of off-shore wealth.”

He said that the Irish financial world is a “major source of finance to the Russian economy”.

Mr Doherty cited figures showing that 118 billion euros of Russian money were funnelled from Dublin to Russia between 2005 and 2017.

In his response, Mr Varadkar said that Ireland was not “neutral” on the crisis in Ukraine.

“Ireland is militarily neutral, but in this conflict, Ireland is not neutral at all.

“Our support for Ukraine is unwavering and unconditional,” he said.

“This is an act of aggression.

“It is unprecedented in the 21st century and gives us grim echoes of a much darker past.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking at Government Buildings in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking at Government Buildings in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Ireland has much in common with Ukraine.

“And many people of Ukrainian origin have made their home in Ireland and they and their families are in our thoughts.”

Mr Varadkar said that Ireland would back tough new sanctions on Russia.

“Ireland will not be putting any selfish or economic interests ahead of responses required.

“We will support whatever sanctions are necessary including those that would disrupt the banking and financial services that are used by Russians, whether it be in this state, or in other states.

“And the same thing applies to aviation as well.”

He also accused Sinn Fein of being historically “soft on Russia”.

Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan, in his intervention in the Dail, said: “This is not a time for political scoring from any sides of this house.

“The world is watching with huge alarm.”

He said that he welcomed the decision on a visa waiver, which Mr Varadkar said would likely be operational in the coming hours.

However, Mr O’Callaghan warned that it came “very late”.

He said that in recent weeks Ukrainians in Ireland, trying to secure a visa for family members in the country, had faced “huge bureaucratic hurdles”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier