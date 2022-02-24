Briton pleads with wife to flee Ukraine as Russian invasion begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Briton pleads with wife to flee Ukraine as Russian invasion begins

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 1.28pm
Gary Smith has told his wife Helen to leave Ukraine, but she wants to be near her father in Belgorod, Russia (Gary Smith/PA)
A British man who has been pleading with his wife to leave Ukraine has told of “a feeling of fear I’ve never experienced” as Russian military action begins.

In a televised statement at midday, Boris Johnson vowed that Britain “cannot and will not just look away” as Vladimir Putin launches a full-scale invasion on Ukraine, and pledged that allies will respond with a massive package of sanctions designed to “hobble the Russian economy”.

Gary Smith lives in Newcastle but his wife, Helen, is Russian and has lived in Ukraine for more than 30 years.

Despite the ongoing crisis, she will not leave Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine, just 25 miles from Russia’s border, in order to be near her father in the Russian city of Belgorod.

Mr Smith, 53, told the PA news agency: “I couldn’t sleep all night.”

“I’m not working today… I rang my boss this morning and I cried, I’ll be honest with you.

“She’s all I’ve got, I’ve got no family here. She’s my family.

“It’s a feeling of fear I’ve never experienced – being in this situation.”

Gary Smith and wife Helen
Gary Smith said about his wife Helen: ‘She’s all I’ve got’ (Gary Smith/PA)

Mr Smith, who works in payment solutions, has asked his wife to head west for the Ukrainian city of Lviv, around 40 miles from the Polish border.

“I said, ‘go to Lviv if it kicks off,’ and she said ‘no, I’m staying here because I’ve got my dad, I’m worried about my dad’,” Mr Smith said.

“She heard the explosions last night, she said ‘it’s not the Russians bombing,’ – that it’s a third party.

“I said ‘Helen, it’s not. It’s the Russian military’.”

Mr Smith met the 55-year-old university lecturer in 2012 and the pair were married in Ukraine in 2019.

The two have never lived in the same country, but have regularly visited each other in both the UK and Ukraine over the last 10 years.

The couple were next scheduled to see each other in Newcastle for Mr Smith’s birthday in May, though he fears the ongoing crisis will disrupt their plans.

And while deciding not to leave Kharkiv imminently, Mr Smith’s wife has voiced concerns for her safety.

“She said, ‘I don’t want to die, I want to buy a house with a garden’,” Mr Smith said.

“She’s bought some duct tape for the windows.”

Mr Smith added he worries about what it might take for his wife to leave.

“I honestly don’t know, possibly seeing a dead body, or civilians on the ground, unfortunately dead,” he said.

“Innocent civilians possibly, and I hope that never happens.

“(But) she’s lived there for 30 odd years and that is her home.”

Mr Smith is holding onto hope that she might fly to Bali to be with her daughter, and has warned her of the possibilities ahead.

“There will be a battle, and I’ve said that to Helen, ‘there will be a battle,’” he said.

“Maybe today, or tomorrow or whenever.

“(Putin) is an evil, evil man… Evil, nasty, a vindictive man, a liar, he has lied to the world.”

