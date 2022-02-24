Building a strong UK economy can help fight international aggression, Sunak says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Building a strong UK economy can help fight international aggression, Sunak says

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 2.14pm
Russia was invading Ukraine from several sides as Rishi Sunak spoke (Peter Byrne/PA)
The UK must build a strong economy so it can invest in defence and project its values around the world, the Chancellor has said as Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s announcement on promised further sanctions against the Kremlin, Rishi Sunak said that the UK’s economic growth can help in similar future situations.

“Hope and opportunity should not just be the preserve of the citizens of the United Kingdom,” he said at the annual Mais Lecture at Bayes Business School.

Speaking as Russian jets were flying over Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the Chancellor said: “As the situation develops in Ukraine, this moment reveals something about the UK’s global role.

“The basis of our influence in the world and ability to be a force for good is going to be in large part based on the strength of our economy.

“That economic strength gives us the resources to both invest more in defence and come to the aid of countries that need our assistance.

“It gives us the ability to increase the security of our energy supply, it gives us the diplomatic power to shape the rules of the international order, and when countries breach those rules: the weight to impose meaningful sanctions.

“No nation has the right to lead, to a seat at the top table.

“It must be earned.”

Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street, central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mr Sunak said that the UK plans to level “significant” further sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

“The whole world is rightly appalled at Russia’s aggression,” he said.

“When the freedom of one democratic nation is threatened, wherever they may be in the world, democracy everywhere is challenged.

“We must apply severe economic costs to these actions and you can expect significant further sanctions to be brought forward.”

Mr Sunak said he had spoken to Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday morning and is tracking energy markets.

“We are with Ukraine and its people at this difficult time,” he added.

