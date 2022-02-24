West fears Vladimir Putin wants to install puppet regime in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West fears Vladimir Putin wants to install puppet regime in Ukraine

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 2.24pm
Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Western allies fear Russia forces intend to seize control of a large part of Ukraine in a drive to install a pro-Moscow puppet regime in Kyiv.

The attack, described by Boris Johnson as a “vast invasion”, began early on Thursday with a series of precision missile strikes and air strikes followed by ground troops crossing the border.

The first targets included Ukrainian air defences, designed to ensure Russia’s aerial superiority in the conflict.

Western officials have reported forces moving crossing over from Belarus, where they have been engaged in large scale exercises, and from Russian-occupied Crimea.

(PA Graphics)

They are also said to have moved into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine where President Vladimir Putin has recognised to the two breakaway “republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk.

So far, officials say that it is unclear whether he intends to take control of the entire country.

However they believe that his objectives include the capital Kyiv and the port city of Odesa as well as joining up Crimea, which he seized in 2014, with the Donbas.

Ukrainian forces have been putting up resistance, with reports that at least one Russian warplane has been brought down.

However analysts believe that the combination of aerial superiority, precision munitions and artillery firepower gives Moscow’s forces a marked military advantage.

The Russians are able to mass their troops in particular locations supported by overwhelming firepower whereas the stretched Ukrainians are trying to defend a large territory.

Ahead of the invasion there were reports of cyber attacks overnight on a number of Ukrainian financial and government institutions, amid widespread suspicions that they were carried out in support of the attack.

Officials believe that Russian special forces are now active inside Ukraine conducting operations to soften resistance in ahead of the main conventional forces advance.

There are particular concerns now about the prospect of an assault on Kyiv, a city with a population of more than 2.8 million.

In the past, such as in the Chechen capital Grozny, Russian forces having shown they are willing to use overwhelming firepower if they cannot achieve their objectives quickly, potentially resulting in large-scale civilian casualties.

