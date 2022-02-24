Ukrainians gather outside Irish parliament in anger at Russian invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Ukrainians gather outside Irish parliament in anger at Russian invasion

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 2.59pm Updated: February 24 2022, 3.44pm
Mykhailo Makarov from Ukraine and living in Dublin protests at the entrance to the Embassy of Russia in Dublin where prior to his arrival red paint was poured on the coat of arms of the Russian Federation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mykhailo Makarov from Ukraine and living in Dublin protests at the entrance to the Embassy of Russia in Dublin where prior to his arrival red paint was poured on the coat of arms of the Russian Federation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dozens of Ukrainians gathered outside the Irish parliament on Thursday to express their anger at the Russian assault on their country.

The crowd chanted, waved Ukrainian flags and carried placards attacking the full-scale invasion launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

They were joined briefly by Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who stopped to talk to some of those who had gathered on Kildare Street.

Mr Martin told the demonstrators that Ireland would work within the EU to respond to the crisis and promised to “keep in touch” with the Ukrainian community in Ireland to offer any help they require.

Other Irish politicians joined the protesters over the course of the afternoon, including deputy premier Leo Varadkar and chairman of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee Charlie Flanagan.

Inside the Irish parliament, politicians spent much of Thursday reacting to the crisis in eastern Europe.

The Government, which has announced a visa waiver for Ukrainians trying to enter Ireland, was urged to do all it can to support the country.

Ada Pungas, who lives in Balbriggan in Co Dublin, said that her family were still in Ukraine.

She said that people at home were trying not to panic.

“Panic has worked for Putin.

“That’s what he wants,” she said.

“We pray for our army and we trust our army.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Members of An Garda at the entrance to the Embassy of Russia (Brian Lawless/PA)

She said that the entire world needs to support Ukraine against actions of Russian and Mr Putin.

“If he cracks Ukraine, he will never stop.

“His goal is to destroy all of Europe.”

Drivers beeped horns in expressions of support for the protesters, which grew in size in the early afternoon.

Protesters said that they would stay outside the parliament all day.

The entrance to the Russian Embassy on the south side of Dublin was splashed with red paint on Thursday morning, as news broke of the Russian attack.

Olga Popova, who is from Russia, joined the demonstration in Dublin city centre.

“I think that Russia has made a big mistake, to kill Ukrainian people.

“Russia doesn’t need any Ukrainian territory.

“They need to solve their own problems.

“We don’t need to have war in this good country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier