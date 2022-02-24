Pandemic not fully behind us but signs of recovery – Donohoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pandemic not fully behind us but signs of recovery – Donohoe

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 3.44pm
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that while the pandemic is not fully behind us, Ireland and the European Union is seeing “very positive” indicators of recovery (Julien Behal Photography/PA)


The Minister for Finance has said that, while the pandemic is not “fully behind us”, Ireland and the European Union are seeing very positive indicators of recovery.

Paschal Donohoe said that unemployment levels across the Euro area has reached a low of 7%, while output is back to pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Donohoe made the comments during an event at the DCU Brexit Institute.

The virtual event examined the recovery of Europe, with a focus on the 750 billion euro Next Generation EU Recovery Fund, put together by the EU institutions and Member States to respond to the socio-economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking from Paris, Mr Donohoe said: “This pandemic tested the solidity, solidarity, the effectiveness of the modern European system but I’d also make the case that Europe rose to the challenge.

“In contrast to the crisis of a decade ago, we took decisive action to soften the blow of the immediate economic and health crisis, and minimise the short term consequences of the crisis for workers, for businesses and for member states.

“Millions of lives and millions of livelihoods were protected by these actions.

“They strengthened the bond between the European public and the European body politic.

“For me, our shared European response to this pandemic underpins the contemporary rationale for the European Union.

“We achieve more if we act collectively.

“We know this is the case in Ireland but I also believe it is acknowledge more and more across Europe too.

“Our citizens can see the immense practical value in the power of solidarity and in the consequences of cooperation.”

“As Minister for Finance for Ireland and as president of the Eurogroup, I have been privileged to be involved in and to witness the European response to the pandemic.

“While we cannot yet say the pandemic is fully behind us, we are seeing some very positive indicators of recovery.

“If you look at the economic performance of the Euro area, output is back to where it was at its pre-pandemic level, with annual growth of over 5%.

“Euro area unemployment has now reached a low of 7%.

“However, if this pandemic has taught us anything, it is the need to acknowledge uncertainty and uncertainty is associated with changing health and economic conditions.

“This is why the Eurogroup has agreed on a moderately supportive fiscal stance for next year.

“We also acknowledge the emergence of inflation as a risk to our recovery.

“The effect of higher prices on growth and on the purchasing power of those we represent, is something we all recognise to be a cause of concern.”

