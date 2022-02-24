Liz Truss berates Russian ambassador and ‘kicks him out of grumpy meeting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Liz Truss berates Russian ambassador and ‘kicks him out of grumpy meeting’

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 4.09pm
Andrei Kelin leaving the Foreign Office (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Andrei Kelin leaving the Foreign Office (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Moscow’s ambassador to the UK was berated by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who told him the invasion of Ukraine had made Russia an “international pariah” that would suffer vast costs.

Ms Truss was understood to have kicked out Andrei Kelin after he repeated the Kremlin’s propaganda during what was characterised as a “very grumpy meeting” on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office said Ms Truss told Mr Kelin to expect “severe sanctions” against Russia as she accused the country he represents of having “repeatedly lied”.

Liz Truss
A source described it as a ‘very grumpy’ meeting (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Kelin had been summoned to Whitehall for a dressing down for the second time in a week after the Kremlin began an assault on Ukraine that is feared will amount to an all-out invasion.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Ms Truss told him that Russia must expect a “long, protracted conflict that would inflict a huge human, economic and political cost on the Russian government”.

“The Foreign Secretary said the Russian government had repeatedly lied about having no plans to invade Ukraine, and its unprovoked aggression had made it an international pariah,” it added.

“She condemned Russia’s outrageous attack on Ukraine as a clear breach of international law.

“She reiterated there would be severe sanctions in retribution for the invasion, which will inflict pain on the Russian economy and those closely associated with the Kremlin.”

A Foreign Office source went further in characterising it as a “very grumpy meeting”.

“Liz kicked him out after he started spouting the Kremlin’s incredulous propaganda lines,” the source said.

“She said the international community will stand by Ukraine and that Russia has made itself an international pariah.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier