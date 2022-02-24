Gove sets out plan to give UK Government cash ‘straight to’ Scottish councils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gove sets out plan to give UK Government cash ‘straight to’ Scottish councils

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 4.37pm
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has made clear his intention for UK Government cash to go straight to Scottish councils (Steve Parsons/PA)
The UK Government wants to give cash directly to Scotland’s councils as it looks to replace European Union funding in the wake of Brexit.

While Scotland’s 32 local authorities receive the bulk of their money from the Scottish Government, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove set out his intention for funding from the UK’s new Shared Prosperity Fund to be “directly allocated” to local government.

His comments came as Alison Evison, the president of the local government body Cosla, told a conference attended by both Mr Gove, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, that the “erosion” of council’s core budgets was the “biggest single challenge” facing local authorities.

Ms Evison used her speech to an online Cosla conference to speak out about both funding and the “increasing centralisation” of services.

With the UK Government looking to replace cash from EU structural fund with new alternatives, Mr Gove said it was his intention that this should go “straight to local councils in Scotland”.

He told the conference: “We are replacing the old EU structural funds with our new £2.6 billion UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“That money will go straight to local councils in Scotland so that they can invest in local priorities, improve communities and place, people and skills and supporting local business.”

He told council leaders that the UK Government would work with them, Scottish ministers and others “to make sure that funding works for local communities”.

The Tory stated: “It is my intention that that funding should be directly allocated to councils.”

But he told senior council representatives he would work with the Scottish Government on this.

Mr Gove also questioned if “more might be done to empower local communities from Holyrood”.

His comments came as the Cosla president  insisted “only properly and sustainably funded local government” can deliver for people across the country.

Ms Evison, who is quitting Labour to fight the May council elections as an independent candidate, added: “The erosion of our core budget is probably the biggest single challenge facing local government today.”

She also told how local authorities are “continuing to see an increasing centralisation of service”, claiming this has resulted in more and more spending decisions being “centrally directed” by Holyrood ministers.

