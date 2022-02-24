Britain braced for cyber attacks in fallout of invasion of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britain braced for cyber attacks in fallout of invasion of Ukraine

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 6.17pm Updated: February 24 2022, 7.04pm
The Prime Minister has warned the UK must be braced to face repercussions for standing up to Russia including in the form of cyber attacks (PA)
The UK must be braced for repercussions, including cyber attacks, after standing up to Russia, the Prime Minister has warned.

Boris Johnson told MPs Britain is offering “unwavering support” to Ukraine, telling the Commons “slava Ukraini”, which translates as “glory to Ukraine”.

But he warned on Thursday that the West will face consequences for standing with the country.

He said: “Last Saturday, I warned that this invasion would have global economic consequences and this morning the oil price has risen strongly.

“The Government will do everything possible to safeguard our own people from the repercussions for the cost of living.

“And, of course, we stand ready to protect our country from any threats including in cyberspace.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss earlier said Russia had launched cyber attacks on Ukraine.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said British officials were on alert for such attacks, plus disinformation campaigns.

She tweeted: “Russia’s unjustified and unjustifiable attack on a democratic sovereign nation makes this a dark day in Europe. The people of Ukraine have our unwavering support.

“As we monitor developments, we will be especially mindful of the potential for cyberattacks and disinformation emanating from Russia.

“Be in no doubt there is work ongoing across government 24/7 to maximise our resilience to any such attacks, which would be met with a suitably robust response.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also said there would be difficulties at home, but he added: “The British public have always been willing to make sacrifices to defend democracy on our continent and we will again.

“We will face economic pain as we free Europe from dependence on Russian gas and clean our institutions from money stolen from the Russian people.”

He added: “The consequences of Putin’s actions will be felt throughout the world for years – and I fear decades – to come.”

