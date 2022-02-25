Arnold Schwarzenegger: I hope sanity will prevail in Ukraine conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arnold Schwarzenegger: I hope sanity will prevail in Ukraine conflict

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 4.03am
Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘I hope sanity will prevail in Ukraine conflict’ (Ian West/PA)
Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I hope sanity will prevail in Ukraine conflict' (Ian West/PA)

Arnold Schwarzenegger said he hopes “sanity will eventually prevail” as he expressed admiration for the Ukrainian people and their bravery “in the face of this nightmare.”

The former bodybuilder and action movie star said that having grown up in the aftermath of war he knew that “everyone suffers” during and after conflict.

It comes following the first day of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces and attacks on cities and military bases in the country.

The Ukrainian government said 137 civilians and military personnel had so far been killed.

Schwarzenegger, who has previously served as Governor of California, was born in Austria in 1947.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he wrote: “My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.

“I have been asked to do several interviews, but I believe the news should continue to focus on what is happening on the ground – on the tragedy that has broken our hearts and the bravery of the Ukrainian people that has inspired us.”

“I am not a foreign policy expert, so I will leave the analysis to smarter people than me.

“I do know what it is like to grow up after a war, in an occupied country, and I know that in war and its aftermath, no one wins.

The Last Stand premiere – London
Schwarzenegger was born in post-World War Two Austria (Ian West/PA)

“Everyone suffers.

“War has a way of breaking the winners as well as the losers.”

He continued: “I have Ukrainian friends and fans and I have Russian friends and fans. As far as I can tell, none of them want this.

“I hope sanity will eventually prevail and end this unnecessary war before too many lives are broken.

“In the meantime I stand with the people of Ukraine. I share your grief and your hope for peace.

“You inspire me with your bravery and your humanity in the face of this nightmare. God bless you.”

