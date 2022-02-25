EU is united on sanctions imposed on Russia – Irish minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EU is united on sanctions imposed on Russia – Irish minister

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 9.19am
A demonstration was held outside Leinster House in Dublin to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Brian Lawless/PA)
A demonstration was held outside Leinster House in Dublin to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Brian Lawless/PA)

An Irish Government minister has insisted there is EU unity over the latest package of sanctions set to hit Russia.

Thomas Byrne suggested on Friday that Ireland would have supported removing Russia from the Swift network, an international financial system.

He was speaking after EU leaders agreed a fresh set of sanctions against Russia, following an emergency summit in Brussels late on Thursday.

However, he played down disagreements with the EU and said the latest package of measures are the “broadest sanctions the European Union has ever imposed on anybody”.

Asked on RTE radio about the Ukrainian president’s claim that the country is being left to fight alone, Mr Byrne said the EU is not a military organisation.

“The European Union is not involved in military action in relation to Ukraine,” the minister said. “That’s just not simply something that could ever be envisaged.

“But the sanctions that have been put in place, and Ireland has been pushing for the widest possible sanctions, the sanctions that have been put in place are extremely broad.”

Mr Byrne confirmed that Ireland had backed calls for action in relation to Swift, but said the important thing is unity.

“Our priority as an Irish Government was to have unity around the table. That was very, very important.

“Having said that, we pushed and will continue to push for the broadest possible sanctions. So yes, the Irish Government has no difficulty whatsoever with the Swift system being sanctioned, and that’s something that we would support.”

He said it may be something the EU will return to in the future, as the war in Ukraine continues to rage.

Mr Byrne, who acknowledged a negative economic impact from the war is unavoidable, said the people of Ukraine need humanitarian support.

“They’re in an extremely difficult situation, very brave,” he said.

“But the Russian army, it’s just so much bigger, and they’re going to need a lot of help and we’re going to give that to them.”

Appearing on the same programme, British Ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston said the EU had made a “good start” on sanctions.

He added that the UK “would hope very soon that there’ll be a consensus” on Swift.

Mr Johnston pledged sanctions announced by the UK Government to target Russian money in London will be a “full frontal assault on Russian companies and Russian individuals”.

He added: “The details of the legislation are being worked out at speed.”

