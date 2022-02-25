Transport for London funding deal extended to June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Transport for London funding deal extended to June

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 12.45pm
The Government has extended its emergency funding package for TfL until June (Ian West/PA)
Emergency funding for Transport for London has been extended for four months.

The deal, worth £200 million, is the fourth funding settlement of the pandemic and takes Government support close to £5 billion.

The Government said the settlement includes conditions to put TfL on track to financial sustainability by 2023, and includes the potential for a longer term capital settlement “dependent on the mayor and TfL’s co-operation”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Over the past two years, the Government has repeatedly shown its commitment to London and the transport network it depends upon by providing close to £5 billion in emergency funding.

“These support packages must be fair to all taxpayers and the settlement agreed today provides enough to cover lost revenue from the pandemic while the mayor follows through on his promises to keep TfL on the path to financial sustainability by 2023.”

Andy Byford, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “Following discussions and negotiation over the last few weeks, I’m pleased that the Government has today confirmed an extension of its funding support for TfL through until June 24 2022, for which we are grateful.

“There is no UK recovery from the pandemic without a London recovery and there is no London recovery without a properly funded transport network in the capital.

“The mayor has already set out a range of proposals that will help support TfL’s financial sustainability in the future but it is essential that agreement is reached with Government on longer term capital support during this funding period.

“This is crucial for the coming years if a period of the ‘managed decline’ of London’s transport network is to be avoided.

“We will be meeting regularly to work towards agreement on the Government funding of the capital investment priorities shared by them, us and the mayor.

“The Government has confirmed in this agreement that they support the operation and maintenance of essential and safe transport services in London, enabling us to continue our full and vital contribution to economic recovery and to support the Government’s priorities on decarbonisation, air quality and making transport better for users.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “While I welcome and am relieved about this funding, once again the Government has just provided a short-term funding deal that will only enable TfL to continue running transport services for a few more months.

“This agreement makes reference to future capital investment for TfL, but it’s essential that this quickly turns into a concrete commitment from the Government.

“The only way we will be able to avoid significant and damaging cuts to Tube and bus services is if the Government steps up and provides the longer term capital funding TfL urgently needs.

“The pandemic is the only reason TfL is facing a financial crisis. TfL has a critical role to play in driving the recovery and it supports tens of thousands of jobs across the UK, but the Government’s short-term deals are trapping TfL on life support and putting economic growth and jobs at risk.”

