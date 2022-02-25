Ukraine soldiers tell Russian ship ‘go f*** yourself’ before being killed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine soldiers tell Russian ship ‘go f*** yourself’ before being killed

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 12.54pm
The Ukrainian flag is flown above 10 Downing Street in London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture date: Friday February 25, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA)
The Ukrainian flag is flown above 10 Downing Street in London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture date: Friday February 25, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA)

A group of Ukrainian border guards told the Russian military to “go f*** yourself” before they were killed while defending a small island in the Black Sea.

The 13 guards defending Zmiinyi (Snake) Island were among the 137 civilians and military personnel killed in Thursday’s attacks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an audio clip shared online a soldier from a Russian military ship can be heard telling the Ukrainian guards to “lay down your arms immediately to avoid bloodshed and unjustified deaths”, adding “otherwise you will be bombed”.

After a brief discussion among themselves, the guards respond by saying: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”

Ukraine lost contact with its forces defending the island on Thursday after Russia conducted strikes from the air and sea, officials in Kyiv said.

The recording of the exchange between Ukrainian and Russian forces has been circulated by a Ukrainian official and the media outlet Ukrainskaya Pravda.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, shared the clip on his Facebook page and said a Russian ship fired missile artillery after border guards refused to surrender.

President Zelensky confirmed that all border guards on the Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region had been killed on Thursday.

In a video address he also said Russia’s claim it was only attacking military targets was false and civilian sites had also been struck.

Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion in the early hours of Thursday, which is thought to be Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

By the end of the day, the Ukrainian government said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed.

