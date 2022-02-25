Diabetic Briton in Kyiv forced to reuse needles says explosions ‘getting closer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diabetic Briton in Kyiv forced to reuse needles says explosions ‘getting closer’

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 2.04pm
Nathan Rossiter, a British citizen, with his wife and son in Ukraine (Nathan Rossiter)
A type 1 diabetic British man in Kyiv with his wife and son said he has had to start reusing his needles as the sound of explosions rings around Kyiv.

Nathan Rossiter, 32, from Harlow in Essex, has spent most of the past seven years in Kharkiv, but travelled to Kyiv in an attempt to secure visas for his wife Lena and five-year-old son Leo to travel to the UK.

Mr Rossiter said he has since received word from his MP Robert Halfon that the visas for his wife and son have been authorised and added that he has been told the Home Office will issue a notice to any airline they use that they have the authority to fly to the UK.

Nathan Rossiter and his Ukrainian wife, Lena, and their son, Leo (Nathan Rossiter)

“We’re still in the hotel at the moment,” Mr Rossiter told the PA news agency on Friday morning.

“Just went out looking for a cash machine, they’re all empty. All shops are closed, couldn’t get any food.

“I have a few thousand UAH in cash, which will pay for the hotel for another couple of nights. Then I’m not sure what we will do.

“(I) can’t see anything from the hotel, but we can hear explosions, slowly getting closer to us as the day has gone on.”

The website designer said he has a week’s worth of insulin but is “at the point now where I’m re-using needles” after being unable to obtain supplies.

Mr Rossiter added that his son is unaware of the circumstances, but that the stress has taken its toll on his wife.

“Lena is the most stressed I have ever seen her, nobody here expected Putin to go through with it, it has been a big shock to a lot of Ukrainians,” he said.

“Lena hardly slept at all last night and we’re currently taking it in shifts – one of us is awake while the other sleeps, so we can keep an eye on things outside and leave in a hurry if we need to.”

