BBC journalist reveals family home in Kyiv bombed in Russian air strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC journalist reveals family home in Kyiv bombed in Russian air strikes

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 6.47pm Updated: February 25 2022, 8.29pm
BBC Journalist family home ‘destroyed’ in Ukraine bombings (Maia Mikhaluk)
BBC Journalist family home ‘destroyed’ in Ukraine bombings (Maia Mikhaluk)

A BBC journalist has revealed the apartment building in Ukraine where her family lived was partially destroyed in Russian air strikes.

During a live broadcast discussing the situation in the country, Olga Malchevska confirmed the multi-storey block hit by a Russian rocket in the early hours of Friday morning was her family home in the capital Kyiv.

In an interview with BBC World News anchor Karin Giannone, Malchevska said: “When we agreed about coming to the studio in the morning I could not imagine that actually at 3am London time I would find out that actually my home is bombed.

“I have just got a message from my mum, finally, I couldn’t reach her.

“She has been taking shelter, she is hiding in the basement and luckily she was not in our building, which was bombed at night.”

Fearing a Russian attack, many of the capital’s residents took shelter deep underground in metro stations on Thursday evening.

In the early hours of Friday morning, several explosions were heard in different parts of the city and air raid sirens also went off.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that at least three people were injured when a rocket hit a multi-storey apartment building, starting a fire.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A multi-storey apartment block in Kyiv destroyed in an explosion during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Maia Mikhaluk/PA)

Malchevska said: “Those pictures, that footage that everybody saw is literally my home and people were vacated into the school where I started, thank god my family is safe.

“We are seeing a brigade coming to help, we are seeing the streets of Kyiv, this actual building is my home.

“I was living on the sixth floor. I just can’t link in my head that what I am seeing is actually somewhere where I used to live.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]