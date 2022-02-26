Taskforce launched to drive green financing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taskforce launched to drive green financing

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 12.03am
The taskforce will launch on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new taskforce is set to be launched to make Scotland a “leading hub” for environmentally friendly financing.

The Scottish Taskforce for Green and Sustainable Financial Services will be launched at an event on Monday, featuring Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

Mr Carney, who is now the UN special envoy for climate action and finance, welcomed the launch of the group, which will be chaired by David Pitt Watson.

The Scottish Government has said the group will work over the next three years – managed by the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) – bringing together the finance sector and regulators to implement roadmaps created by the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.

The roadmaps lay out how much finance is needed to work towards net-zero by 2050, including in wind power and chargers for electric vehicles.

Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes said green investment would be a ‘cornerstone’ of a decade-long Government strategy (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Carney said: “As we emerge from Cop26, the focus must now be on converting net-zero commitments into transparent action plans with robust targets. That is why as chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero I welcome the launch of this new taskforce.

“It presents a unique opportunity, at the national level, for stakeholders active in one of the world’s oldest financial centres to work together to demonstrate leadership in defining and implementing the steps required to align with a net-zero future.”

Ms Forbes said green financing would be a “cornerstone” of the Scottish Government’s decade-long national strategy for economic transformation.

“I am looking forward to working with the taskforce to identify the next steps to develop Scotland into a leading hub for green and sustainable financial services,” she added.

“Following on from the success of Glasgow hosting Cop26, this is another example of the Scottish Government’s ambition to reach net-zero – and leverage all the economic opportunities the transition presents – as quickly as possible.

“This taskforce will provide global leadership by implementing the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero in a way that supports our hugely successful financial service industry.”

Mr Pitt Watson, who is also a member of the global steering group of GEFI, said Cop26 “presents an opportunity to make Scotland globally competitive as a green and sustainable finance centre”.

