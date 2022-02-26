More than 1,000 people helped into homes through government programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 1,000 people helped into homes through government programme

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 12.03am
The programme provides housing and support for homeless people with complex needs (Yui Mok/PA)
The programme provides housing and support for homeless people with complex needs (Yui Mok/PA)

More than 1,000 people have been housed through a government-funded programme to tackle homelessness.

Housing First was devised as a way of helping people experiencing homelessness – who often have complex issues such as addiction and mental health problems – get their own home.

The programme also offers support aimed at helping tenants continue to live independently.

Since 2019 the government has spent £5.5 million on the Housing First pathfinder programme – despite initially pledging £6.5 million, with underspend being pledged to other homelessness actions.

“We know that providing long-term housing to people experiencing homelessness is crucial to helping them rebuild their lives, which is why we’re investing £52.5 million in projects that move people on from temporary accommodation as soon as possible,” Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said.

“Housing First is a key part of that, aimed at people with multiple and complex needs be that addiction, mental ill health or repeated interactions with the justice system.

“The best way to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation is to stop homelessness from happening in the first place, which is why we are consulting on plans to place legal duties on public bodies to prevent people losing their homes.

“This stems from the principle that preventing homelessness should be a shared public responsibility.”

