James Corden: I don’t know how to talk to my own children about Ukraine crisis

James Corden said he “did not know how to process” the conflict in Ukraine and found it hard to talk about the escalating violence to his children.

The Late Late Show host said he was “not nearly qualified enough” to speak about the unfolding events but said his thoughts were with “every single person in Ukraine.”

It comes as western allies sought to stage a show of unity with Russian forces closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Opening his show on Thursday, Corden said he did not want to make jokes about “trivial” news items as “today there really is only one news story and that is so dark.”

“All day today and all night and now as I sit here … all I can think about is the innocent men, women and children in Ukraine who are terrified for their lives and I don’t know how to process it,” he said.

“I don’t even know how to talk about this to my own children, let alone begin talking to you about it on television.

Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine who are going through an unimaginable reality pic.twitter.com/IyH9BmDjFz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 25, 2022

“Just because I wear a suit and sit behind this desk doesn’t mean anything, I am not nearly qualified enough to speak about these events. I’m not.

“And I don’t really want to make jokes about any trivial news story that we’ve found today because I can’t shake the feeling of how utterly terrifying this all is and how scared the people of Ukraine must be feeling.

“I can’t fathom that this is happening in 2022 and the ramifications of this are monumental and we should be under no illusion how serious and sad the situation in Ukraine is.

“So I don’t know what to say apart from our thoughts with every single person in Ukraine tonight.”

Ukrainian citizens continue to flee across the country’s borders following reports of sporadic fighting.

Officials fear heavy civilian casualties may occur as the main body of Russian troops reach Kyiv.