The Simpsons create special image as ‘show of solidarity’ with Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

The Simpsons create special image as ‘show of solidarity’ with Ukraine

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 2.39am Updated: February 26 2022, 3.24am
Special Simpsons image created as ‘show of solidarity’ with Ukrain (©2000 Fox TV for Sky One/PA)
Special Simpsons image created as ‘show of solidarity’ with Ukrain (©2000 Fox TV for Sky One/PA)

Long-running US cartoon The Simpsons has shared a specially commissioned cartoon in solidarity with Ukraine.

The show’s executive producer Al Jean said the rapid creation of such a politically relevant image did not happen “very often” but it was important to be “vigilant about defending freedom.”

The cartoon, drawn by long-time animator and director David Silverman, shows the famous yellow family holding Ukrainian flags with straight expressions.

It comes as violence in Ukraine continues following the commencement of military operations by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Writers of The Simpsons have previously gained a reputation for predicting events in the real world, with a similar scenario to the recent events in Ukraine depicted in an episode.

The 1998 episode, titled Simpson Tide, jokes that the Soviet Union was never truly dissolved as army troops and tanks arrive on the streets and the Berlin Wall is resurrected.

Mr Jean told the PA news agency that he was “really sad this came true, but not surprised.”

“It’s been said that there are two types of Simpsons predictions,” he said.

“There are these insane coincidences like Trump, then there’s things like this where I’m really sad it came true, but not surprised.”

“You could see this coming for a long time… so I think you just have to be very vigilant about defending freedom.

“Believe me The Simpsons are for freedom, freedom of expression, freedom everywhere.”

Mr Jean said show producer Jim Brooks had called himself, Matt Groening and David Silverman to commission the image as “a show of solidarity.”

“It’s meant to show we care about what’s going on and have enormous sympathy for the people of Ukraine and want this to stop,” he said.

He added: “We don’t do this very often, only very rarely when there’s something… extremely important for a cause that could not be bigger.

“The future of democracy in the world is at stake.”

On the image’s impact Mr Jean said: “I’m not presumptuous enough that one drawing will change that but it’s one little thing and we like it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]