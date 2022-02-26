Russian woman living in the UK fears it is the ‘end of our lives as we know them’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russian woman living in the UK fears it is the ‘end of our lives as we know them’

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 2.47am
People take part in a demonstration outside the Russian Consulate General in Edinburgh, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Lesley Martin/PA)
A Russian woman living in the UK has said “the nightmare” that is happening in Ukraine has led to “the end of our lives as we know them”.

Anna, 44, a marketing manager from the south of England, told the PA news agency that she was worried about what life would hold for her and fellow Russians across the globe as Vladimir Putin’s forces moved further into Ukraine towards Kyiv.

The Russian military invaded eastern Ukraine on February 24 before capturing the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and advancing on Kyiv.

Anna, who did not want to give her surname, said: “What’s going on in Ukraine is obviously a tragedy and a nightmare. I follow plenty of Ukrainian bloggers and people who normally write about fashion and beauty are not posting.

“None of my friends back in Russia want this war.

“I am devastated for people like me who have built their lives abroad. This is the end of our lives as we know them; we are going to be pariahs from now on. We are inevitably going to tarnished with the same brush as Putin’s regime.”

The marketing manager, who has been in the UK for over 17 years, said she has experienced xenophobia in the past, with people asking her if she was a “spy, if my dad was an oligarch, and where I keep my Novichok”.

“And now it’s going to get much worse, isn’t it? I have no idea how we’ll live, work, bring up bi-cultural children when we are perceived as being complicit in this war.

“I’ve spent many, many years telling my friends and colleagues that Russia was not, despite popular opinion, an evil empire – now what do I say?” she added.

Anna was supposed to visit her mother – Irina, 66 – in Moscow in June this year, but fears she will not be able to as Russia’s civil aviation authority has banned UK flight to and over Russia in retaliation for a British ban on Aeroflot on February 25.

Anna admitted that her mother, who lives alone in the Russian capital, “was more or less in denial yesterday but today the realisation of what’s happening is dawning”.

She said: “I’ve been encouraging her to stop listening to the state propaganda and talk to real people with family and friends in Ukraine.

“It’s very worrying. I can never bring my mum here, and now I don’t know if I’ll be able to visit. I’m an only child, she has hardly any extended family, what’s to happen to her?”

She is worried that the continuation of Mr Putin’s advance into Russia would hit regular Russians.

She said: “I think the EU/Nato are hesitating to use armies because this could escalate to world war three, and I respect that.

“I’m not sure Putin cares at all about the economic sanctions; it’s not him or the rich elite who will feel the effect of them, it’s regular people.

“Ukraine is not going to back down, nor should it be sacrificed to appease Putin.

“Ukraine has the right to freedom, it’s sovereignty and it’s territory, all of which it was promised when it gave up its nuclear weapons after the Soviet Union collapsed.

“Realistically, I fear Russia will annex part of Ukraine… and end up cut off from the rest of the world.

“For me, born in USSR, who hoped Russia could be free and democratic, this is a very sad return to the Iron Curtain times. Except now I’ll be on the outside.”

