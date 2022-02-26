Ukrainian-born lecturer: ‘Will it be the last time I talk to my parents?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Ukrainian-born lecturer: ‘Will it be the last time I talk to my parents?’

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 2.48am
Andrii Zharikov with his father Victor Zharikov, sister Anna-Maria and mother Tetyana (Andrii Zharikov/PA)
Andrii Zharikov with his father Victor Zharikov, sister Anna-Maria and mother Tetyana (Andrii Zharikov/PA)

A Ukrainian-born lecturer at a UK university has described how ordinary people in his home city of Kyiv, including his father, are taking up arms to fight against the Russians.

Andrii Zharikov, a senior lecturer in law at the University of Portsmouth’s law faculty, said he is trembling with fear for his family and has been struggling to sleep or eat since the invasion.

The 30-year-old said he has asked his family – mother Tetyana Zharikova, 53, father Victor Zharikov, 55, and 19-year-old sister Anna-Maria Zharikova – to keep him updated every hour so he knows that they are safe.

He explained that his sister had taken up the offer of a spare seat in the car to flee Kyiv for the west of the country while his mother was in a bomb shelter looking after his 86-year-old grandmother.

Victor Zharikov with daughter Anna-Maria and wife Tetyana (Andrii Zharikov/PA)

Mr Zharikov said his father, a history teacher, had been queueing for hours to obtain a weapon so he can join the resistance.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “He has volunteered to take military equipment and fight for the city, he’s 55 years old but he has to do it because the enemy is coming.

“The majority of them are ready, ordinary people, mostly males because women are going to the safer places or staying in bomb shelters, but from what I’ve seen many people like my father understand that if there is no help we will not stay there for very long.

“My voice is trembling because I know how dangerous it is, I told him not to do it but stay with my mum but she said he has no choice as the enemy is already in Kyiv and there needs to be a resistance.

“There are loads and loads of such people who are of the same opinion that this is our home and we need to protect it.

“I hope he is safe now, I know that he has been waiting for hours for his turn to get a weapon because there are so many people queueing to do the same.”

Describing his shock at the invasion, Mr Zharikov said: “I feel like I woke up in a different world, I haven’t slept since the war started, I haven’t eaten, it’s just some crazy nightmare.

“It’s the fear of the unknown, we trust our military service but everyone understands that unless there is substantial help from our allies we will just lose this battle and Ukraine will be surrendered.

“Simply we are outnumbered.”

He continued: “The truth is we are facing one of the biggest armies in the world and we understand no-one will send their troops in.

“But we also understand the promises you made to provide us with everything we need for our defence and that’s what we need at the moment.

“We are standing our ground but we are losing the battle of the air so we need anti-aircraft missiles to get those planes down which keep bombarding not only military targets but also civilian objects.

“We need that from the West, we need humanitarian help, we need supply of some essential products and need assistance with refugees as there are already thousands if not millions seeking help from neighbouring countries.

“I am based in the UK, I am faced with my sister who is just 19 with some strangers all by herself and I am not in a position to get her here as she needs a UK visa, there needs to be some emergency measures.”

He added: “I fear so much about my family, I am helpless here, all I can do is to raise awareness and urge the UK Government, they have done some good work so far, we need more support, more action, some of the coalition allies are blocking some decisions.

“The countdown is hours now, not days, and I am absolutely terrified what will happen to my mum, will it be the last time I talk to her or will I get another chance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier