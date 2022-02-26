Russian state-owned media stopped from advertising or monetising on Facebook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russian state-owned media stopped from advertising or monetising on Facebook

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 6.19am
Facebook is prohibiting Russian state media from advertising or monetising on its platform amid the invasion of Ukraine (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Facebook is prohibiting Russian state media from advertising or monetising on its platform amid the invasion of Ukraine (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Facebook is prohibiting Russian state media from advertising or monetising on its platform amid the invasion of Ukraine.

The firm’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said in a statement: “We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetising on our platform anywhere in the world.

“We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media.

“These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend.”

Mr Gleicher added Facebook was “closely monitoring” the situation in Ukraine and would “keep sharing steps we’re taking to protect people on our platform”.

Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Facebook’s parent company Meta, shared Mr Gleicher’s post with the caption: “We are taking additional steps in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

Earlier, Sir Nick said Russia had limited access to Facebook after the social media provider refused to stop fact-checking and labelling content from state-owned organisations.

Russian authorities announced the “partial restriction” when Facebook limited the accounts of several Kremlin-backed outlets over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had demanded that Facebook lifts the restrictions it placed on Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru.

Sir Nick said that “ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organise for action” and the company wants “them to continue to make their voices heard”.

Meta has drawn up rules to deal with transparency around state-controlled media outlets because it believes people should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government.

Adverts and posts from state-controlled media outlets on Facebook and Instagram are labelled prominently.

Labels are also put on various sections of the social media pages including on the Instagram profiles, the “About this Account” section of Instagram accounts and the transparency section of their Facebook page.

