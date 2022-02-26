William and Kate ‘stand with the president and people of Ukraine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William and Kate ‘stand with the president and people of Ukraine’

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 1.24pm Updated: February 26 2022, 5.24pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

William and Kate tweeted their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and “all of Ukraine’s people” in a tweet personally signed off with their initials.

The couple included the flag of Ukraine in their tweet, which was retweeted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

They wrote: “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C.”

In October 2020 William and Kate welcomed Mr Zelensky and his wife Olena to Buckingham Palace for an audience on behalf of the Queen.

The royal pair met the president and his wife, who were on a two-day visit, in the palace’s Throne Room.

Commenting on the tweet, Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, told the PA news agency: “An unusual move on the part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – W & C to indicate their personal involvement – and a clear sign of how strongly they feel about the situation in Ukraine.

“But they’re not the first royals to comment; the King and Queen of the Netherlands released a statement on Thursday.”

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers told PA that he would describe the tweet as “more humanitarian than political”, adding: “I am sure it will be welcomed by the British public.”

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also expressed their support for Ukraine.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

In a message on their Archewell website, they said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

President Vladimir Putin was welcomed to the UK in 2003 for a state visit – the first state visit by a Russian leader since the days of the Tsars when Russia’s Alexander II came to Britain in 1874.

Then it was a family affair as the Tsars were related to the British royals.

President Putin was given the full red carpet treatment as he arrived with his wife at Heathrow airport, with a guard of honour from the RAF lining the stretch of red carpet leading from his aircraft to the airport exclusive Royal Suite.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Queen and President Putin before a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2003 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

On his four-day visit, the Russian leader visited Edinburgh as well as London and held talks with the then prime minister Tony Blair at 10 Downing Street.

He was given a full ceremonial welcome in London at Horse Guards, attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prime Minister.

He was at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace hosted by the royal family and he also hosted a banquet for the Queen at Spencer House in St James’s.

During the trip, the Prince of Wales and Mr Putin were pictured by media looking happy, relaxed and smiling at each other as if sharing a joke.

Vladimir Putin Visit
President Putin is met by the Prince of Wales at Heathrow Airport in 2003 (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Charles visited Russia only a month later in July 2003 during a three-day visit to St Petersburg aimed at strengthening relations between Russia and Britain.

In 2014, Charles sparked a diplomatic crisis with Russia when he likened Mr Putin’s actions to some of those of the Nazis while speaking to a former Polish war refugee during a royal tour to Canada.

