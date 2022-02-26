Priti Patel cancels Belarus basketball team’s visas for game in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Priti Patel cancels Belarus basketball team’s visas for game in UK

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 3.16pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel (PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel (PA)

Priti Patel has cancelled the visas of the Belarus men’s basketball team, who had been due to travel to the UK to play Great Britain before the game was postponed.

The International Basketball Federation (Fiba) announced on Friday that the World Cup 2023 European Qualifier match, planned for Monday at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, would not go ahead due to “the current security situation”.

The Home Secretary then tweeted on Saturday: “I have cancelled the visas of the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team who were due to play in Newcastle tomorrow night.

“The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of #Ukraine.”

In her tweet, Ms Patel indicated that the teams were due to play on Sunday rather than Monday night.

The PA news agency also understands that the Belarus team was not planning to travel to the UK after Friday’s announcement that the game was off.

Great Britain and Belarus had been due to play two matches – one in Minsk on Friday and the second in Newcastle on Monday.

Fiba first announced on Thursday that the Minsk game would be postponed before confirming the next day that the Newcastle game would also not go ahead.

Toni Minichiello, interim chair of the British Basketball Federation (BBF), said: “We thank Fiba for all their help and for understanding our concerns about travelling to Minsk.

“I would also wish to take the opportunity thank the BBF Board, GB Team Staff and Players for coming together and presenting a unified position.

“The safety of our players and staff are and will always be our primary focus.”

Alongside Monday’s game in Newcastle, Fiba also announced that a fixture between the Netherlands and Russia, set to take place on Sunday in the Dutch city of Almere, would also be postponed.

In a statement, Fiba said: “The decision is based on the evaluation of the current security situation.

“Fiba is closely monitoring the security situation in Europe, as players’ and officials’ safety remain Fiba’s primary concern.”

New dates for the sports fixtures have not been set.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier