Kate Forbes targets economy that ‘significantly outperforms’ last decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Kate Forbes targets economy that ‘significantly outperforms’ last decade

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 12.03am
Buchanan Street in Glasgow during lockdown (PA)
Buchanan Street in Glasgow during lockdown (PA)

A new economic strategy for Scotland will aim to deliver growth that over the next 10 years “significantly outperforms the last decade”.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said while the Scottish Government could do more if it had more powers, the new blueprint to be unveiled this week will take “decisive steps towards the creation of new, well-paid, green jobs”.

The Scottish Government’s upcoming national strategy for economic transformation will also “drive an economic recovery” that will help the country meet its climate change targets, she added.

The plan, to be launched on Tuesday, follows two years of the Covid pandemic, which saw many businesses hit hard by the impact of restrictions put in place to try to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government is seeking to move away from reliance on the oil and gas sector and instead switch to more environmentally friendly forms of power.

Speaking ahead of the launch Ms Forbes said ministers “want the Scotland of tomorrow to be a more resilient and more entrepreneurial economy – in which everybody can share in our success”.

She stated: “From the television to the telephone, penicillin to steam engines, Scotland has a rich history of innovation and invention.

“In the next decade, Scotland faces a choice to either lead or to lag behind other successful economies all whilst we recover from Covid, deliver net zero, tackle structural inequalities and grow our economy. We choose to lead.”

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will unveil the Scottish Government’s new national strategy for economic transformation. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Finance and Economy Secretary said: “Over the next 10 years, we aim to deliver economic growth that significantly outperforms the last decade, so that the Scottish economy is more prosperous, more productive and more internationally competitive.

“To do that, we must be a country in which the public, private and third sectors respect each other’s strengths, draw on each other’s talents and work together to create and sustain an economy that works for all.

“This strategy is about delivering the best economic performance possible for Scotland within the current constitutional constraints.

“There is much more we would do with greater powers, however this strategy takes decisive steps towards the creation of new, well-paid, green jobs and will drive an economic recovery that will meet our climate and nature targets while ensuring we maximise the benefits of a just transition.

“As we look beyond the pandemic we must be ready to seize the economic opportunities that come with achieving net-zero and becoming a fairer country,” she added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier