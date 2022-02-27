Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledge to match Ukraine donations up to £750,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledge to match Ukraine donations up to £750,000

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 3.58am
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledge to match Ukraine donations up to £750,000
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledge to match Ukraine donations up to £750,000

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have pledged to match donations up to 1,000,000 dollars (£750,000) to support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees.

The Hollywood power couple urged fans to donate to humanitarian charity US For UNHCR to help the thousands of citizens displaced by the conflict, and said they would double the support shown.

Violence continues to rage across the region following the commencement of military operations ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries,” the Deadpool star wrote online.

“They need protection. @usaforunhcr is providing it. When you donate, we’ll match it up to 1,000,000 dollars, creating DOUBLE the support.

Actress Lively added: “@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours.

“@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighbouring countries to ensure protection for these families.”

The couple’s generous offer comes as other famous faces posted messages of support for those caught up in the crisis.

Oscar winning actress Penelope Cruz and rock star Pink also posted links to charities seeking to help young people and others affected by the fighting.

