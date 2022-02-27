What is Swift and why does the UK want Russian banks excluded from it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

What is Swift and why does the UK want Russian banks excluded from it?

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 12.03pm
The move is likely to hit Russia financially (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Britain, the US, Canada and the European Union have announced that selected Russian banks would be excluded from the Swift global payments system.

Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky both welcomed the “increased willingness” to take action against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Here, the PA news agency answers key questions about Swift and why the issue is so important.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Prime Minister had pushed for the move (Ben Birchall/PA)

– What is Swift?

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift) is a secure messaging system used by financial institutions to move money around the world.

Instead of holding or transferring funds, Swift allows banks and companies to alert each other of transactions that are about to take place.

– Who uses it?

The platform, founded in the 1970s, connects more than 11,000 banking and securities organisations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories.

It averaged 42 million messages daily last year to enable payments, with about half of all high-value transactions crossing national borders going through it.

– Why is it being mentioned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

It is the latest announcement following a number of sanctions that have hit Russia.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters during a visit to RAF Brize Norton: “It is incredibly important for tightening the economic ligature around the Putin regime.”

The move has been described by Armed forces minister James Heappey as the “ultimate economic sanction”.

– Why does the UK want Russia to be excluded?

Banning Russian banks from the platform would hit the country’s access to financial markets across the world.

Canary Wharf stock
The move would hit Russia’s access to financial markets (Jonathan Brady/PA)

This would cause delays and extra costs for the Russian economy, and would make it harder for other countries to make payments to Russia.

– Why has this only been announced?

Russia is the European Union’s main provider of oil and natural gas

Reports suggested there were fears among countries – including Germany, Italy and France – that banning Russia would push up prices and cut off their oil and gas supply.

The Netherlands and Germany are also key trading partners with Russia, which is a big buyer of manufactured goods.

US President Joe Biden has also been hesitant.

Kitchen stock
Gas supplies could be hit (Lauren Hurley/PA)

– What could Russia do?

It is possible banning Russia from Swift will not cut it off from the global economy as strongly as believed.

One concern is that Russia could turn to an alternative system, potentially one developed by China, which could erode the power of the US dollar.

They could even turn to tools like telephone, telex or email to engage in bank-to-bank transactions.

In 2019, then-Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev said losing access to Swift would be seen as a declaration of war against the country.

– Have any other countries been excluded and what happened?

The measure has been used before, when Iran was blocked from the system due to its nuclear programme in 2012.

The country reportedly lost half of its oil export revenues and 30% of its foreign trade.

It was also considered an option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea and backed separatist forces in eastern areas of the country.

