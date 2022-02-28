More than £60m announced to help Scotland’s bus fleet go green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than £60m announced to help Scotland’s bus fleet go green

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.04am
The Scottish Government funding will help pay for 276 new electric buses (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Scottish Government funding will help pay for 276 new electric buses (Aaron Chown/PA)

More than £60 million of public cash is being made available to replace almost 300 old diesel buses with new electric models.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced the funding – the largest award of its kind in Scotland – was being made available through the government’s  Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund (ScotZEB).

The money, which totals more than £62 million, will help bus firms replace 276 existing diesel vehicles with new battery-powered electric models and will also help with the costs of the necessary charging infrastructure.

Meanwhile, with 137 of the new buses being built in Falkirk, the cash will help support green jobs in Scotland, as well as cutting emissions from transport and helping to tackle climate change.

A total of 137 of the new buses will be built in Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Gilruth said: “We want more people to choose to travel by bus now and in the future, and to do so knowing that local buses are contributing to our climate change ambitions.

“Our Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund is successfully decarbonising Scotland’s bus fleet faster than ever before and making a significant contribution to our mission zero ambition for transport.”

The minister added: “We’re providing £62 million in a way which attracts additional private sector investment, resulting in 276 new zero emission buses to be deployed across Scotland. 137 of these buses will be built in Falkirk – supporting skilled, green manufacturing jobs and benefiting the Scottish economy.”

Cash from the first phase of the ScotZEB scheme is going to smaller bus operators and rural service providers,  such as Houston’s Coaches in Lockerbie.

Owner William Houston said: “Here at Houston’s we want to do our part to respond to the climate emergency and move to a zero emission fleet.

“As a smaller local operator, it’s been difficult for us to compete with larger operators and attract in financial support to help make the switch.

“The ScotZEB programme has helped us compete and enabled Houston’s to invest in new zero emission buses.

“I’m delighted that our customers will soon benefit from the modern conveniences of four new battery electric buses, which at the same time will improve air quality and help protect our environment.”

