Health campaigners demand action on Scotland’s ‘shameful’ lung health

Scotland’s “shameful” record on lung health claims the lives of more than 7,000 people a year, campaigners have claimed as they called for “urgent action”.

Asthma + Lung UK Scotland said bolder targets on clean air are needed from ministers, as well as a commitment to fund the Respiratory Care Action Plan.

Its analysis found more than 7,000 Scots die every year from lung conditions, with the UK having one of the highest death rates in Europe from the problem – with only Turkey being worse.

The organisation – formerly known as Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Scotland – called for more action as it launched the new Fighting for Breath strategy.

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, said: “The state of lung health in Scotland is shameful with over 7,000 lives lost every year.”

He added: “For far too long lung conditions have been treated like the poor relation compared to other major illnesses like cancer and heart disease, with only 2% of publicly funded research spent on understanding them and finding treatments, and negative attitudes preventing people getting early diagnoses, treatment and care. We need urgent action now.

“We need more NHS funding so people can be better diagnosed more quickly, enabling them to go on to receive the appropriate treatment and care they need.

“We also need a commitment from the Scottish Government to much bolder clean air targets and a commitment to fund its Respiratory Care Action Plan.”

Mr Carter said: “We are campaigning for lung health to be treated as a national priority and fight for a Scotland where everyone can breathe clean air with healthy lungs.”

Lung disease is one of the top three killers in Scotland with one in five people diagnosed with a lung condition at some point in their lives.

In Scotland, around 368,000 people are currently receiving treatment for asthma, with this including 296,000 adults and 71,000 children.

Meanwhile, more than 140,000 people have been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with a further 200,000 sufferers estimated to be undiagnosed.

Asthma + Lung UK Scotland wants to see these and other lung conditions being treated as seriously as other major illnesses including heart disease and cancer.

As well as demanding action to tackle air pollution, it also stressed the importance of tackling health inequalities, noting that over a third of people (35%) in the most deprived areas are smokers, compared to just 10% in the least deprived areas.

Asthma sufferer Toni Gibson, 48, from Peterhead, said: “I think there is a general lack of awareness around lung conditions and now more than ever, as we come out of Covid, people need to know there is support for them and where they can find it.

“In Scotland, we need those in charge to do more and to do better, especially around clean air.”

In response, a Scottish Government spokeswoman pointed to Scotland’s Respiratory Care Action Plan set up to improve prevention, diagnosis, care, treatment and support.

“The plan was developed in consultation with senior respiratory clinicians across Scotland and third sector organisations and has drawn on the experiences of people living with respiratory conditions, including asthma and COPD through the pandemic,” she said.

“The plan will play a key role in responding to the direct and indirect consequences of the pandemic on respiratory services.”

She said the Scottish Government has committed to reducing motor vehicle kilometres by 20% by 2030, adding: “We’re providing free bus travel for under 22s, over £500 million for bus priority infrastructure and investing at least £320 million in active travel by 2024-25.

“In addition, Scotland’s Low Emission Zones will provide real benefits for thousands of people in Scotland’s cities – they will reduce harmful emissions significantly and help to deliver air quality objectives.”