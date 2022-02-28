Faith leaders urge Prime Minister to reconsider sweeping asylum reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Faith leaders urge Prime Minister to reconsider sweeping asylum reforms

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.05am
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than a thousand faith leaders have called on the Prime Minister to reconsider sweeping asylum reforms, urging him not to “close the door” on those fleeing persecution.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Britain Zara Mohammed, the Bishop of Dover Rose Hudson-Wilkin and the former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams – as well as rabbis, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist leaders – are among 1,028 from around the country who have signed a letter to Boris Johnson expressing concern about the Nationality and Borders Bill.

In the letter, they say they are “horrified and appalled” at the potential repercussions of the Bill, which will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country.

The proposed legislation is going through Parliament and due to enter the final stages in the House of Lords.

Urging Mr Johnson to make substantial changes to the Bill, the letter adds: “While there is still conflict and injustice in the world, there will always be desperate people needing to seek sanctuary from war, persecution and suffering. We cannot close our door on them, but this Bill does just that.

“We assert that the values that bind UK citizens together, especially those concerning human dignity and life, will be fundamentally damaged by this Bill.”

They call for the Government to abandon plans to criminalise and restrict the rights of those coming to the UK by crossings the English Channel using small boats or on lorries, a policy they say is made “without a basis in evidence or morality”.

They urged the Government to establish safe and legal routes through the Bill, calling on Mr Johnson to show “political leadership” and be “compassionate and ambitious” in his plans.

Reverend Steve Tinning, who is from the Baptist Union of Great Britain and helped to write and organise the letter, said: “The horror of the war in Ukraine brings the reasons why the government must reconsider this bill into sharp focus.

“It would bring shame on the UK to criminalise refugees who make dangerous journeys from Ukraine to reach safety here in the UK.

“Schemes ready to resettle thousands of refugees from these situations are desperately needed – as are laws that enable, not prohibit, child refugees and vulnerable adults being reunited with their family here in the UK. As a nation we must uphold compassion, human life and dignity, not criminalise those who are already victims.”

Ms Mohammed said many provisions in the Bill are “deeply concerning for faith communities”.

She added: “We must, therefore, not abandon our moral obligation to ensure safe passage for those who need it, to have a fair and equitable asylum process and protect nationality as a right, not just a privilege.

“We have a duty to uphold the UK’s proud tradition as a nation made all the richer by those who come here to build a better life, or seek sanctuary from persecution.”

Jonathan Wittenberg, Senior Rabbi of Masorti Judaism, said: “I’ve listened to heart-rending accounts of the journeys of young asylum seekers desperate to be reunited with relatives in this country.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill proposes that we close the door on them, cruelly leaving them without any opportunity for safety and a future.

“We cannot let this happen. I implore the Government to open safe passages and not discriminate against those who, in vital need of sanctuary, find whatever way they can to reach a place of refuge.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “The Government has a proud history of supporting people in need, including those in Ukraine, and that is not about to change.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill, which has already been backed by MPs, will deliver the most comprehensive reform in decades to protect the vulnerable and ensure fairness in our asylum system.

“For the for first time, we will be able to differentiate between those who arrive here through safe and legal routes and those who arrive here having had the opportunity to claim asylum already in a safe country.

“This Bill reduces the incentives for people to make dangerous and lethal crossings and introduces a maximum sentence of life behind bars for evil people smugglers. Our policy is aimed at preserving life.”

